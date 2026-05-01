Natural Grocers® Offers Mile High Giveaway at Select Colorado Front Range Stores, May 1-July 2, 2026

HOW TO WIN $1,000 IN FREE GROCERIES AT NATURAL GROCERS

{N}power members* who spend $100 in a single week at participating Colorado stores between May 1 and July 2, 2026, will be entered for a chance to win $1,000 in free groceries, fulfilled as a gift card).[i] Each weekly entry period runs Friday through Thursday.

Winners will be randomly selected each Friday, with one $1,000 winner chosen companywide each week. Official rules and complete details are available at www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Arvada – North Wadsworth

Aurora – South

Boulder

Brighton

Castle Rock

Centennial – Arapahoe Road

Centennial – Cherry Knolls

Colorado Springs – North Academy

Colorado Springs – South Nevada Avenue

Conifer

Denver – Central Park

Denver – Colorado and Evans

Denver – Design District

Denver – Green Valley Ranch

Denver – Leetsdale and Alameda

Denver – RiNo

Denver – Tennyson and 38th

Evergreen

Fort Collins

Golden

Greeley

Highlands Ranch

Lafayette

Lakewood – Green Mountain

Lakewood – Mission Trace

Lakewood – West Colfax

Littleton – Kipling and Coal Mine

Longmont

Loveland

Monument

Northglenn

Parker

Pueblo

Wheat Ridge

*{N}power, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards program, offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits and other members-only features. Download Natural Grocers' free mobile app to unlock deals and receive an introductory savings of $2.[ii] Customers can also sign up for {N}power here.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives or sweeteners (as defined by its standards), synthetic colors or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its Five Founding Principles—including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew." In fiscal year 2025, the Company invested more than $16 million in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 170 stores in 21 states. Visit naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[i] Sweepstakes begin on 5/01/2026 and end on 7/2/2026. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Maximum of one entry per person per week. Weekly winners of $1,000 Natural Grocers Gift Card will be selected every Friday, from 5/01/2026 through 7/2/2026. One weekly gift card winner, companywide, each week for nine weeks. Valid only at select locations. Open only to legal residents of the following states who are members of the Natural Grocers {N}power customer loyalty program and are at least 18 years old at the time of entry: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Void where prohibited by law. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. For official rules and alternative method of entry visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ii] See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.