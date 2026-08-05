Nautilus Data Technologies Named NVIDIA AI Factory Infrastructure Partner

EcoCore® Facility Cooling Distribution Unit's 3.2 MW cooling capacity leads all liquid-to-liquid systems listed in NVIDIA's DSX Infrastructure directory

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus Data Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in sustainable, high-performance liquid cooling infrastructure for data centers, today announced that its EcoCore® Facility Cooling Distribution Unit (FCD) has been recognized as NVIDIA-Validated AI Factory Infrastructure that meets the requirements for AI factory and data center deployments. The EcoCore FCD is now listed on NVIDIA's DSX Infrastructure Marketplace, where it has the highest-rated capacity among the liquid-to-liquid cooling distribution units and is the first to achieve Large-Scale CDU validation.

NVIDIA's Marketplace for NVIDIA-Validated AI Factory Infrastructure showcases products validated to meet NVIDIA's functional requirements for AI factory applications, helping data center operators and hyperscalers identify cooling, power, and infrastructure partners for next-generation AI GPU deployments. The EcoCore® FCD's standing follows the unit's independently validated performance results announced in May 2026. In successfully completing testing for over one hundred NVIDIA technical requirements, the FCD demonstrated cooling capacity exceeding 4.1 MW in N-mode dual-pump operation and 3.2MW in N+1 mode. In addition, the FCD demonstrated a 2°C approach temperature difference (ATD), notably less than half the 4.8°C ATD reported for competing systems.

"Being recognized as NVIDIA-Validated AI Factory Infrastructure affirms the vision Nautilus has always had, which is to build for today and tomorrow's AI workloads" said Rob Pfleging, CEO, Nautilus Data Technologies. "Our EcoCore® products provide operators with cooling architecture that supports existing and future generations of GPU platforms."

The EcoCore® FCD's certification validates the company's product achievements which have been time-proven across multiple deployments. The unit is water-source agnostic, capable of running on process water, chilled water, river water, seawater, or wastewater. The same thoughtful design extends to serviceability and resilience. The EcoCore® FCD is designed to be maintained and upgraded in place and to seamlessly integrate with Nautilus's degassing technology, the Air Detection Removal System.

Available globally with proven delivery times of 15 weeks from order, the EcoCore® FCD is backed by more than 650,000 unit-hours of production operation across three product generations. NVIDIA certification and Nautilus's 13-years of designing and delivering production environment cooling technologies gives operators confidence in deploying cooling infrastructure designed to support both today's AI workloads and the next generation of AI computing.

About Nautilus Data Technologies

Nautilus Data Technologies reinvented data center cooling years ago through operating one of the world's only fully liquid-cooled AI facilities. Today, Nautilus continues to pioneer and manufacture data center liquid cooling systems for high-density and evolving AI workloads. Nautilus' Infrastructure and CDUs combine dynamic control, high efficiency, and scalable manufacturing to support today's rapidly evolving compute environments. By focusing exclusively on cooling technology, Nautilus delivers custom systems engineered for interoperability, deployment speed, operational resilience, sustainability and long-term cost efficiency. Nautilus serves AI companies, hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation operators globally.

SOURCE Nautilus Data Technologies