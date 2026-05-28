Nautilus Data Technologies' Facility Cooling Distribution Unit Exceeds Performance Benchmarks for Next-Generation AI GPU Workloads

Independent performance testing validates EcoCore facility cooling distribution unit capabilities exceeding stated specifications and demonstrates readiness for Vera Rubin class AI infrastructure and the next generation of high density liquid cooled deployments

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautilus Data Technologies, a pioneer in sustainable, high-performance liquid cooling infrastructure for data centers, today announced the successful completion of rigorous performance testing of its EcoCore Facility Cooling Distribution Unit (FCD). The results exceeded the company's previously stated performance specifications, validating the EcoCore FCD as fully prepared to support today's most demanding AI GPU clusters, including NVIDIA's Vera Rubin architecture, and the next-generation GPU platforms targeted for 2027 and 2028 deployments.

The comprehensive testing program subjected the EcoCore FCD to real-world operating conditions across a range of pressure, flow, and temperature parameters representative of current and future GPU cluster deployments. Key validated outcomes include:

Rated capacity of 3.2 MW per unit, with demonstrated performance exceeding 4.1 MW under N-mode dual-pump operation.

Approach Temperature Difference (ATD) as low as 2°C, the tightest margin in the industry, enabling warm-water free cooling compatibility with Vera Rubin's 45°C supply temperature specification.

Full support for pressure requirements of 2.5 to 4.5 bar across the technical cooling loop, meeting NVIDIA DGX infrastructure specifications.

Flow rates exceeding 5,000 liters per minute in dual-pump configuration, providing exceptional flexibility for large-scale deployments.

Validated compatibility with upcoming 2027 and 2028-roadmap GPU platforms, ensuring infrastructure investments made today remain viable through the next GPU generation cycles

"These results don't surprise us; they confirm what our engineering and operations teams have known for years. When you've designed, deployed, and operated liquid cooling infrastructure under real production load for over half a million hours, you build an intuition for performance that no simulation can replicate. This testing simply puts objective numbers behind that experience."

— Agustin Roca, Vice President of Product, Nautilus Data Technologies

Prepared for Vera Rubin and the 2027-2028 GPU Roadmap

The EcoCore FCD's validated 2°C approach temperature advantage is particularly significant in the context of next-generation GPU architectures. NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform is designed to operate with facility water supply temperatures up to 45°C, a major shift from the 25-30°C requirements of prior generations. Nautilus' tight ATD means the EcoCore FCD can deliver compliant supply temperatures even when sourcing from warm facility water, natural bodies of water, municipal systems, or closed-loop chiller plants.

This water-source agnostic capability is not theoretical. The EcoCore FCD has been validated in open-loop seawater environments, closed-loop chiller systems, and hybrid configurations. For operators building facilities today that must serve GPU platforms deploying in 2026, 2027, and even 2028, the EcoCore FCD provides a forward-compatible infrastructure foundation.

650,000+ Hours of Real-World Operational Experience

Unlike competitors whose products are designed purely in simulation, Nautilus' EcoCore FCD boasts more than 650,000 unit-hours of runtime on its own infrastructure, accumulated across three generations of design and multiple enterprise customer deployments, including one of the industry's emerging GPU manufacturers. This is now the third generation of a continuously refined design.

Critically, the same engineers who design the FCD are the ones answering middle-of-the-night escalation calls from live production facilities. That closed loop between design and operations produces a level of product refinement, in control logic, alarm prioritization, failure handling, and pressure management, that cannot be purchased or shortcut.

This operator DNA is embedded directly into the EcoCore FCD's proprietary control logic and systems design, a compound advantage that grows with every additional hour of production runtime.

EcoCore FCD is available globally and has proven delivery times of 12-16 weeks from time of order, with limitless manufacturing scalability through a global network of assembly partners.

About Nautilus Data Technologies

Nautilus Data Technologies reinvented data center cooling years ago through operating one of the world's only fully liquid cooled AI facilities. Today, Nautilus continues to pioneer and manufacture data center liquid cooling systems for high-density and evolving AI workloads. Nautilus' Infrastructure and CDUs combine dynamic control, high efficiency, and scalable manufacturing to support today's rapidly evolving compute environments. By focusing exclusively on cooling technology, Nautilus delivers custom systems engineered for interoperability, deployment speed, operational resilience, sustainability and long-term cost efficiency. Nautilus serves AI companies, hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation operators globally.

SOURCE Nautilus Data Technologies