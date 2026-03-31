Nav Launches Main Street Makers, a Podcast Celebrating the Voices, Vision, and Lessons Learned of Small Business Owners

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, a leading financial credit health platform for small businesses, has announced the launch of its original podcast series, Main Street Makers. The podcast highlights the stories, strategies, and insights of small business owners who are overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and building thriving, community-focused businesses.

On Episode #23 Levi King, Nav’s CEO and Co-Founder, shares his extensive small business experience, detailing how he built his first business from scratch and the critical role that business credit played in his success. He discusses the challenges he faced, including navigating business credit issues after acquiring a company with a poor credit history. Speed Speed

Main Street Makers shines a light on the entrepreneurs who form the backbone of Main Street America. Each episode features candid interviews with small business owners from diverse industries and backgrounds — from hair salons to chiropractic firms to window washing companies — offering listeners an authentic look at the resilience and innovation it takes to succeed.

"With more than 32 million small business owners across the U.S., there are countless stories of determination, lessons learned, and wisdom to be shared," said Levi King, Nav CEO and Co-Founder. "At Nav, we believe in the power of storytelling and peer-to-peer learning. Our goal with Main Street Makers is to foster connection and provide actionable insights for other entrepreneurs navigating their own journeys."

Whether listeners are just starting out, scaling their businesses, or seeking fresh inspiration, Main Street Makers delivers practical tips, honest reflections, and a celebration of the entrepreneurial spirit.

Nav has already released more than two dozen episodes featuring business owners from across the country, representing a wide array of industries and experiences, including:

Yizreel Tate, who scaled his transportation business from one party bus to over 100 vehicles in just a few years and has become an integral part of his community.

The owner of art fabrication business La Paloma, Edan McPherson, shares how they find creative ways to finance their multi-generational family business.

Dale and Kat of Kitty Badhands discuss their journey as small business owners in the e-commerce retail space, focusing on their holiday planning and cash flow strategies.

To be the first to know when new episodes drop, subscribe to Nav's YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts. For deep-dives into lessons learned, sign up for Nav's weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday. In addition to podcast updates, the newsletter features educational blog posts and free events tailored specifically for small business owners — like webinars hosted by credit expert Gerri Detweiler.

To help shape future episodes, Nav invites anyone who knows a great business owner with a story worth sharing to nominate them for guest consideration.

Main Street Makers is available on all major podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and RSS Feed.

ABOUT NAV

Nav is a financial health platform for small businesses. At Nav.com, small business owners have a dedicated space for building and managing their business credit, tracking cash flow patterns, and understanding their financing options before they apply.

CONTACT

Amanda Triest

[email protected]

SOURCE Nav Technologies, Inc.