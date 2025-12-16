Nav Pilots Payment Terms Program, Empowering Small Business Owners to Extend Trade Credit to Their Peers

New initiative leverages the company's decade of data, infrastructure, and credit expertise to build stronger small business communities and simplify B2B trade credit.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav , a financial health platform for small businesses, announced today the pilot of its new Payment Terms Program, an initiative designed to help small business owners to extend credit directly to other small business owners—helping managing risk more effectively and reducing some of the operation burden typically associated with offering net terms.

The pilot marks a major expansion beyond Nav's established model of helping small business owners understand, build, and monitor business credit. With this new program, Nav aims to solve one of the most persistent challenges in the small business ecosystem: enabling trusted, scalable, and fair credit relationships between businesses that want to help each other grow.

"Small businesses have told us for years that they want to support other small businesses like them—but extending credit has always been messy, fragmented, and difficult to manage," said Levi King, CEO and co-founder of Nav. "While other products exist in the market, none bring together buyers, sellers, and lenders in a true two-sided credit ecosystem. Nav has spent more than a dozen years building the infrastructure and partnering with the entities that make this possible, and we're excited to bring structure to the most fragmented part of the small business economy."

The Payment Terms Program is currently in pilot phase with a select group of small business owners ahead of its public launch in early 2026.

One early participant, Kayla Palmer, Executive Director of Nine to Five Essentials Plus has seen rapid traction since being accepted into the pilot. Within less than two weeks, the business received more than 80 applications from customers seeking payment net-30 terms.

"Before Nav, it would take multiple steps to fully assess an application for net-30 and still leave gaps in understanding if that business could pay. With Nav my time spent evaluating applications has decreased, giving me more time to focus on my business. It's a win on all fronts!"

The response underscores what Nav has long heard from its small business community: owners want better tools to grow, and they want to help other small businesses succeed alongside them.

The Payment Terms Program was born from Nav's commitment to helping small businesses help one another. While business loans and traditional credit are highly structured, B2B net terms remain one of the most fragmented parts of the small business economy. Nav's new offering helps bring clarity, consistency, and fairness to that process.

"Vendor credit can be just as powerful as any loan," said King. "And reporting to business credit bureaus is complicated—but because we already have the relationships and infrastructure, Nav makes it simple."

The Payment Terms Program is tailored specifically for small businesses that are experiencing demand for payment terms or have an ineffective or underdeveloped terms program; have consistent revenue and are looking to scale; and, have an operational structure beyond a single operator.

Nav's Payment Terms Program enables business owners to offer custom net terms to their customers with unprecedented ease:

Vendors provide payment terms without manual application processing.

Buyers complete a simple online application hosted on Nav's platform.

Vendors use an intuitive dashboard to approve or decline applications in minutes.

Nav manages all automated communications with applicants.

The result is a streamlined, structured, and data-driven approach to B2B credit, helping minimize the guesswork and operational pain points that often prevent small businesses from offering terms.

"Best of all, the entire process leverages Nav's proprietary data and partner sets to verify both buyers and vendors," explained King. "All of the small business owners involved in the process can feel confident about who they are dealing with because their credit profiles prove they are credit worthy."

In addition to enabling vendors to offer flexible payment terms, Nav's program also supports business applicants who are not initially approved by the vendor. Nav identifies the factors that led to the denial and provides guidance on how to strengthen their credit profile and become credit-ready—helping more businesses enter and participate in the credit economy over time.

"Nav's Payment Terms Program is a revolutionary concept that puts more power in the hands where it belongs—small business owners. By focusing on what we do best—aggregating data, simplifying qualification, and enabling instant decisioning—we've created a powerful new way for small businesses to grow together," shared King.

