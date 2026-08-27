NAVC's VetFolio Soars to New Heights

Global leader in veterinary continuing education scales its reach with new initiatives

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling a surge of momentum for VetFolio, its virtual education platform, NAVC today announces three major developments: an exciting new addition to the NAVC team – Dr. Katy Nelson, a prestigious endorsement from the Higher Learning Commission, and a first-of-its-kind eWebinar launching next month. These milestones build on the momentum VetFolio has gained in the last several years and complement its renowned in-person events and award-winning publications.

"Since its start in 2014, VetFolio, our virtual education platform, has grown tremendously and continues to thrive today," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "As NAVC grows beyond North America, virtual education serves as our gateway to the global veterinary community, and we are prioritizing ways to elevate and broaden our content."

NAVC sharpens focus on transforming industry engagement

Dr. Katy Nelson, a 25-year veterinary industry expert, joins NAVC this fall as Senior Director of Veterinary Education and Custom Programs. In her role, she will develop new relationships across the veterinary industry while strengthening existing ones. Through these new connections, Dr. Katy will identify opportunities for VetFolio to expand its educational offerings and create customized solutions to meet partner needs. She will also support strategic initiatives for NAVC programming, working with Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Dana Varble.

Dr. Katy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise spanning clinical practice, corporate leadership, media and pet health innovation. Over the course of her career, Dr. Katy has spent time in exam rooms, boardrooms and national television studios. She's consulted for startups and also shaped veterinary strategy for one of the top organizations in pet health.

"Dr. Katy is an excellent fit for the NAVC mission," said O'Neill. "Her grasp of the veterinary profession and varied experience will drive VetFolio and programming to new heights."

First NAVC eWorkshop focuses on practice management and leadership skills

Building on its robust virtual education portfolio, NAVC is launching instructor-led eWorkshops—and registration for the inaugural session is now open. From Rookie to All-Star: Designing the Veterinary Excellence Operating System, presented by Susie Crockett, BS, CVPM, and Crystal Schaeffer, MVCC, BS, RVT, is a six-week program where veterinary leaders will learn how to:

Evaluate their current team structure

Identify training breakdowns

Design progressive learning pathways

Integrate adult learning principles

Build measurable competency systems

Create recognition programs that drive engagement and retention

Participants will walk away from the program with a turnkey operating system ready to launch in their practice. This workshop, which starts September 18, is the first in what will be an ongoing series available on NAVC's virtual education platform, VetFolio.

"One of our primary goals is to make education easy to access, engaging and worth your time," said O'Neill. "Adding eWorkshops to our portfolio allows us to marry the excitement of in-person learning with the convenience of being online."

To register for this workshop or other courses, visit VetFolio.

What is the significance of a Higher Learning Commission endorsement?

The Higher Learning Commission recognized that learners increasingly demand trusted, targeted education to build skills and workplace competencies. To address this need, they created the Short-term Credential Provider Endorsement, announced earlier this year. Organizations that earn this designation must undergo a rigorous six-week review, which evaluates:

Use of industry insights to inform content development

Alignment of content with learner needs

Relevance and flexibility of content to meet industry changes or trends

Achievement requirements for learners to obtain certifications or credentials

Assessment methods used to measure the knowledge, skills and abilities of learners

"Today's learners, institutions, and employers need short-term credential providers who are ready for what's next," said Barbara Gellman-Danley, HLC President. "NAVC offers a range of quality certifications designed for veterinarians, technicians/nurses, support staff and management."

As an HLC-Endorsed Short-term Credential Provider, NAVC demonstrates that it meets nationally recognized benchmarks for high-quality content and education. In HLC's first cohort, announced in March, only four other organizations have received this endorsement.

"An endorsement from the Higher Learning Commission shows our veterinary community that NAVC provides top-tier, relevant and trusted content, designed with the learner in mind," continued O'Neill.

About NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)