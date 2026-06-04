Adventure Awaits: Go Off the Grid with NAVC at VMX 2027

Veterinary community will chart a new professional course in Orlando this January

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VMX, the world's largest and most comprehensive veterinary event, kicks off January 16, 2027, with a new theme: Off the Grid. Attendees, in person and virtually, are invited to Disconnect to Reconnect and quench their thirst for learning with over 1,000 hours of continuing education, skill-specific tracks and brand-new electives. Adventure awaits in the VMX Expo Hall, where over 800 industry leaders, startups, innovators and animal healthcare providers will showcase the latest products, services, research and trends.

"We live in a busy, noisy world where finding time to disconnect is almost impossible," said Gene O'Neill, NAVC CEO. "This theme gives our veterinary community permission to be present in the moment, focus on the passion that drew them to veterinary medicine and reconnect with their 'why'."

NAVC will release the VMX 2027 program later this summer, featuring sessions dedicated to:

Caring for America's favorite dog – the Frenchie

Exploring the benefits and use cases for acupuncture

Focusing on the nuances of keeping finicky felines healthy

The ins and outs of practice management and client communication

Guiding clients through end-of-life care and decisions

"Our education program at NAVC is largely influenced by real-world issues the veterinary industry is facing every day," said Dr. Dana Varble, NAVC Chief Veterinary Officer. "Professionals across the veterinary care team come to VMX to sharpen their skills and expand their knowledge in areas directly impacting the well-being of animals. They also have a chance to connect as a community to share best practices, swap stories and renew their commitment to the profession they love."

As the first event of the year, VMX is the place where the biggest names in animal health come to announce their latest products and business news. The trends that emerge from VMX, both on the education and product side, help chart the course for the industry in the year ahead.

VMX also serves as an incubator for startups and innovators through its New Product Gallery, Pet Pitch Competition and Startup Circle. Companies have the opportunity to introduce their products and services or bring an idea to life and network with global animal health leaders. NAVC strongly supports shining a light on creative solutions that support veterinary professionals in their mission to deliver high-quality care.

Plans are underway for VMX 2027: Off the Grid and it's guaranteed to be an adventure filled with learning, community and fun. Veterinary professionals can secure their spot at VMX 2027 with Early Bird rates now available at $250 per person. NAVC strongly supports the future of veterinary medicine and offers students free registration. For those who cannot attend in person, VMX virtual is available, offering a similar top-tier education and entertainment experience.

To get a sneak peek of what's in store this January, check out the VMX 2026 recap.

About NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)