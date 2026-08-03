Navy SEAL Foundation Names Lindsay and Aaron Yaffa Event Chairs for the Midwest Evening of Tribute

Retired Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster to headline the September 23, 2026 event at the Hilton Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation is proud to announce that Lindsay and Aaron Yaffa will serve as the Event Chairs for the 15th annual Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) Midwest Evening of Tribute on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2026. The evening will feature retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster, best-selling author and the 25th United States National Security Advisor.

The Midwest Evening of Tribute raises funds for programs that serve active duty service members, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). Through the NSF's four pillars of support: Community, Health, Education, and Legacy, it delivers care at every stage of a warrior's journey and beyond. As Event Chairs, the Yaffas will lead the effort to bring together supporters, community leaders, and philanthropic partners from across the Midwest in support of that mission.

Aaron Yaffa is a partner and Global Co-Head of Commodities at DRW Holdings LLC, a global proprietary trading firm. Under his leadership, the group has expanded across agriculture, softs, crude oil and refined products, natural gas, and power. He is an active community volunteer and has long supported charitable initiatives that strengthen families and create opportunities for others.

"It is an honor to serve as Event Chairs for the Midwest Evening of Tribute," said Lindsay and Aaron Yaffa. "The men and women of Naval Special Warfare, and their families, make extraordinary sacrifices in service to our nation. We are proud to support the Navy SEAL Foundation and to bring our community together to recognize that service and make sure these families have the resources they need."

The evening will include firsthand stories from the NSW community, special guests, and opportunities for guests to support the NSF directly. Funds raised sustain programs that reach NSW warriors and families in the moments they need them most. The NSF is one of the nation's highest-rated charities, and 94 cents of every dollar donated funds current or future programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay and Aaron Yaffa as Event Chairs," said Bob Loquercio, founder of the Bob Loquercio Auto Group and the Loquercio Family Foundation and a member of the NSF Board of Directors. "They are respected philanthropists whose generosity and commitment to giving back make them exceptional ambassadors for this mission. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to what we will accomplish together."

To learn more about the 2026 Midwest Evening of Tribute, visit navysealfoundation.org/midwest or contact Jessica Barr at 630-651-9162 or Lisa Wagner at 630-234-2279.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) under four pillars: Community, Health, Education, and Legacy. Charity Navigator has awarded the NSF a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It ranks in the top 0.1% of charities nationwide, with 94 cents of every dollar donated funding current or future programs. The NSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 31-1728910) and an independent, non-federal entity unaffiliated with the Department of Defense. Learn more at www.navysealfoundation.org.

SOURCE Navy SEAL Foundation