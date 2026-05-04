Navy SEAL Foundation and Embassy of the State of Qatar Announce Partnership to Expand Educational Opportunities for Naval Special Warfare Families in Texas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) today announced a new partnership with the Embassy of the State of Qatar to expand access to educational opportunities for members of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community with ties to Texas. As part of the partnership, the Embassy of the State of Qatar will invest $500,000 in the NSF's Education Pillar to support service members, veterans, spouses, and children as they pursue academic and professional goals.

This investment will help fund a range of educational resources, including scholarships for higher education, standardized test preparation, professional certification and licensure support, tutoring, and other learning opportunities designed to strengthen long-term stability and success for NSW families. Many SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Crewmen (SWCCs) either come from Texas or choose to call it home following their service, making access to education a critical component of successful transition and continued growth.

"Education is one of the most powerful tools we can provide to the Naval Special Warfare community as they navigate life during and after service," said Robin King, Chief Executive Officer of the NSF. "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in people, honoring service, and creating pathways for opportunity that extend well beyond a military career."

"Qatar is proud to support the Navy SEAL Foundation and the Naval Special Warfare community in Texas," said His Excellency Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar. "As a close friend of the United States and a designated Major Non-NATO Ally, Qatar is honored to host the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command and thousands of American service members at Al Udeid Air Base. For decades, Qatar has worked side by side with U.S. forces in support of missions critical to regional stability and American national interests. This contribution reflects our enduring partnership and our deep respect for the service and sacrifice of America's special operations community."

Beyond direct program support, the partnership will be highlighted through joint public-facing initiatives and community engagement. The Embassy of the State of Qatar is also a Trident Sponsor of the NSF's Dallas Evening of Tribute on May 7, 2026, one of the organization's flagship events honoring the service and sacrifice of the NSW community. The evening will serve as a key moment to showcase the collaboration and its impact on Texas-based families.

For more than 25 years, the NSF has served as a trusted nonprofit partner of NSW, delivering comprehensive support across its four pillars: Community, Health, Education, and Legacy. Through this partnership, the NSF and the Embassy of the State of Qatar aim to strengthen educational access and help ensure NSW families have the resources they need to build meaningful, purpose-driven futures.

About the Navy SEAL Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare (NSW) under four pillars: Community, Health, Education, and Legacy. Charity Navigator has awarded the NSF a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. It ranks in the top 0.1% of charities nationwide, with 94 cents of every dollar donated funding current or future programs. The NSF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (Tax ID: 31-1728910) and an independent, non-federal entity unaffiliated with the Department of Defense. Learn more at www.navysealfoundation.org.

About the Embassy of the State of Qatar

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C. serves as the official diplomatic mission of the State of Qatar to the United States of America and works to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Embassy advances cooperation across political, economic, defense, cultural, and educational fields, while supporting dialogue on regional and global issues of mutual interest. It provides consular services to Qatari citizens and facilitates engagement for U.S. institutions, businesses, and individuals seeking to collaborate with Qatar. Through close coordination with U.S. government agencies, international organizations, and the local community, the Embassy reflects Qatar's commitment to diplomacy, peace, and constructive international engagement.

SOURCE Navy SEAL Foundation