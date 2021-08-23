NCIA Hosts the Midwest Cannabis Business Conference in Detroit, Michigan September 22-23

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association ("NCIA"), the oldest, largest, and most influential trade association representing legal cannabis businesses, will hold its Midwest Cannabis Business Conference from September 22-23 at the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, Michigan. Former Detroit Lions and current cannabis activists and entrepreneurs Calvin Johnson Jr. (aka Megatron) and Rob Sims will be presenting as keynote speakers.

The robust and expanding Illinois and Michigan cannabis markets are showing great opportunity with annual sales in each market expected to eclipse $2 billion by 2024. The Midwest Cannabis Business Conference is the premier cannabis event for NCIA members, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and service providers that is specifically focused on these and other flourishing nearby markets. More than 75 influential speakers will take the stage for regionally-focused keynote addresses and panel discussions, with content geared towards dispensary owners and cultivators. Tracks include Regulations & Business Services, Seed to Sale, and Midwest Matters, which will cover the latest regional rules, regulations, trends, and predictions for the future of cannabis in the Midwest.

Former NFL teammates Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims will participate in a fireside chat covering their personal stories and mission in cannabis on Wednesday, September 22 at 10:15 am EDT. Both athletes suffered chronic pain resulting from injuries sustained during their playing careers and wanted a healthier, holistic alternative to the opioid painkillers often prescribed to athletes for treatment. Driven by a desire to change the conversation around cannabis and further industry understanding of medical cannabis, Calvin and Rob joined Primitiv Group ("Primitiv"). Michigan-based Primitiv Group is a forward-thinking company dedicated to the advancement of cannabis as a form of elevated wellness, believing that the plant holds incredible potential as a healing agent. Michigan-based Primitiv seeks to advance the cause of medical cannabis by researching its natural health benefits. They are also leaders in educating the public on the health benefits through partnerships with institutions including the International Phytomedicines and Medical Cannabis Institute at Harvard University, and are partnered with NESTRE, a neurological training platform specializing in neuroplasticity.

"With the impressive sales statistics we're seeing come out of Midwest cannabis markets, it's pertinent we bring the community together for educational sessions and networking opportunities to help ensure sustained and responsible growth," said Aaron Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NCIA. "We're thrilled to host the Midwest Cannabis Business Conference with this mission in mind and look forward to an inspiring and thought-provoking keynote presentation from Calvin and Rob. As the cannabis landscape continues to evolve, NCIA is proud to support the industry with high-quality, insightful events."

Early bird passes are available until September 3 and can be purchased on the event registration page here . For more information about the Midwest Cannabis Business Conference, please visit the full list of speakers and a detailed agenda .

About The National Cannabis Industry Association

Founded in 2010, NCIA is the oldest, largest and most effective trade association representing legal cannabis businesses. We are committed to promoting the growth of a responsible, sustainable, and inclusive cannabis industry and work for a favorable social, economic, and regulatory environment for that industry throughout the United States.

Our membership comprises hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals from coast to coast. NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend our state laws and advance federal policy reforms. Successful businesses are joining NCIA every day to become stronger, smarter, and more prosperous by working together to defend and expand the responsible cannabis industry.

