nCino and Dun & Bradstreet Collaborate to Speed Client Onboarding and Enhance Lifecycle Management for Financial Institutions

New integration brings the D&B Commercial Graph to the nCino Platform, giving institutions access to D&B verified business identity and risk context within the workflows they use every day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet and nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced a strategic alliance to bring D&B's verified business identity and risk context to the nCino Client Lifecycle Management solution, addressing one of the most persistent cost centers in commercial banking.

A global survey of 409 bankers conducted by Celent and commissioned by nCino found that commercial onboarding remains burdened by manual processes and siloed data. Six of nine core KYC/KYB steps still involve significant manual work, and 66% of banks report asking customers to provide the same information more than once. These inefficiencies contribute to poor customer experience and an average of $14,700 spent onboarding each client. Much of that cost comes from banks re-verifying the same business data across disconnected systems at every stage of the relationship.

The D&B and nCino alliance solves for this redundancy by connecting the D&B Commercial Graph™, anchored in the D-U-N-S® Number and covering more than 650 million global entities, with the nCino Platform. Backed by more than 107 billion monthly data quality checks, the D&B Commercial Graph™ provides continuously refreshed business intelligence at global scale, helping banks identify changes in ownership, risk profile, and financial standing without relying on manual reviews or point-in-time data collection.

Inside the nCino Client Lifecycle Management Solution, that intelligence is put to work across the full commercial relationship. D&B data is captured once and resurfaced at every decision point, from onboarding through loan origination to ongoing monitoring, with every workflow action evidenced and audit-ready.

To help automate onboarding, enterprises can leverage D&B's patented global Beneficial Ownership services within the nCino Platform, extending that same intelligence into continuous client monitoring beyond onboarding.

Periodic KYC reviews can take weeks to complete, creating persistent backlogs across bank compliance teams. Static, calendar-based reviews that fail to catch material changes between scheduled checks not only create backlogs — it impacts bottom lines. For example, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority imposed more than £176 million in financial crime-related penalties on banks. As regulations evolve, the need for continuous, auditable reviews becomes even more critical — a shift already underway with the EU's application of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation. The nCino and D&B alliance allows institutions to close the gap, shifting KYC processes from periodic calendar-based reviews to continuous monitoring of ownership, risk, and compliance signals.

"Businesses depend on Dun & Bradstreet for the context they need to see each other clearly and operate with confidence," said Alex Zuck, General Manager, Risk at Dun & Bradstreet. "The collaboration with nCino allows financial institutions to accelerate onboarding and make faster, more informed decisions across the entire commercial relationship."

"Everything we do at nCino is about giving financial institutions the tools to see risk earlier, decide faster, and act on data instead of chasing it," said Joaquin de Valenzuela, Managing Director of EMEA at nCino. "Pairing Dun & Bradstreet's verified business context with nCino's deep banking expertise and intelligent platform gives bankers a verified view of the client and the relationship in one place, from onboarding to monitoring to remediation."

The integration will be made generally available in the nCino Client Lifecycle Management product later this year, starting with institutions based in the EMEA region, expanding its impact beyond the United Kingdom. Find out more about the partnership and get started with D&B Commercial Graph and nCino here.

D&B will be discussing the partnership with nCino more on the main stage at the nCino EMEA Summit on 30 September in London.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.