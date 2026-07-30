NCS Analytics Makes NCS Thea Available as Standalone Lending Intelligence Platform for Cannabis Financial Institutions

DENVER, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics, the leader in cannabis operational intelligence and predictive analytics, today announced the standalone availability of NCS Thea, its lending intelligence platform designed specifically for financial institutions, private lenders, credit funds, and other organizations providing capital to licensed cannabis businesses.

Launched in April 2026 as part of the NCS Platform, NCS Thea was developed to support financial institutions entering the cannabis lending market. By offering NCS Thea as a standalone solution, lenders can now access operational intelligence without subscribing to the full NCS Analytics compliance suite.

Cannabis lending creates unique challenges that traditional underwriting tools were never designed to address. Financial statements are often inconsistent, conventional credit data is limited, and the industry's regulatory complexity makes it difficult to validate borrower performance. NCS Thea tackles these challenges by combining government-mandated operational data from state cannabis track-and-trace systems with NCS Analytics' proprietary behavioral and predictive analytics to provide an objective, independent assessment of business health and lending risk.

Rather than relying solely on borrower-submitted financial documents, NCS Thea analyzes the operational data that cannabis businesses are legally required to report to state regulators, providing lenders with an additional layer of confidence when evaluating borrowers.

The platform generates a composite lending score and detailed operational profile that supports multiple stages of the credit process, including:

Pre-Screening: Quickly identify qualified lending opportunities before committing time in collecting documentation.

Quickly identify qualified lending opportunities before committing time in collecting documentation. Underwriting: Independently validate borrower-reported financial information with government-mandated operational data while identifying potential anomalies or emerging risks.

Independently validate borrower-reported financial information with government-mandated operational data while identifying potential anomalies or emerging risks. Portfolio Monitoring: Continuously monitor existing borrowers with regularly updated scores that provide early warning of operational deterioration before it appears in quarterly or annual financial statements.

"NCS Thea was built to solve one of the biggest challenges facing cannabis lenders- access to trusted, objective data," said Adam Crabtree, Founder and CEO of NCS Analytics. "Financial institutions want to expand lending within the cannabis industry, but they need greater confidence that they're making informed decisions. NCS Thea provides an independent operational perspective based on data businesses are already required to report, allowing lenders to underwrite more consistently, monitor portfolios more proactively, and ultimately expand access to capital with greater confidence."

Expanding Access to Trusted Cannabis Lending Intelligence

Making NCS Thea available as a standalone product gives banks, credit unions, private lenders, commercial finance companies, credit funds, family offices, and cannabis-focused investment firms direct access to operational intelligence without requiring the full NCS Analytics platform.

Unlike traditional commercial credit models that primarily evaluate historical financial statements and consumer or business credit histories, NCS Thea incorporates operational performance, compliance trends, inventory management, sales activity, business relationships, financial indicators, and other predictive factors to generate a single, easy-to-understand lending risk assessment.

The platform is designed to help lenders:

Improve underwriting consistency

Reduce manual due diligence

Identify operational risk earlier

Monitor borrower health throughout the life of a loan

Expand responsible access to capital across the regulated cannabis industry

As cannabis lending continues to mature, NCS Thea provides a standardized operational intelligence layer that helps financial institutions make faster, more confident decisions while strengthening portfolio performance.

For more information about NCS Thea, visit www.ncsanalytics.com/introducing-thea.

About NCS Analytics

NCS Analytics, founded in 2015 in Denver, Colorado, is a leading advanced analytics company that empowers regulators and financial institutions to oversee high-risk industries—starting with cannabis—through its NCS Platform. This SaaS solution aggregates millions of daily data points, delivering real-time anomaly detection, risk scoring, alerts, and compliance monitoring to prevent diversion, fraud, and non-compliance while supporting BSA/AML requirements. NCS Analytics monitors thousands of licenses across multiple states, processes 89M+ records weekly, and launched its newest analytic tool, the Risk Index, in 2025. Discover how NCS empowers real-time critical decision-making with absolute confidence at ncsanalytics.com.

SOURCE NCS Analytics