NCS Analytics Launches NCS Thea, the First-Ever Lending Intelligence Platform Built on Government-Verified Cannabis Data

DENVER, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics, the advanced analytics firm that helps government and regulatory agencies manage high-risk industries, today announced NCS Thea, a lending intelligence platform that gives financial institutions verified operational data to support credit and lending decisions for cash-intensive businesses.

NCS Thea, is the first platform to translate data from government-required compliance systems into a structured risk signal designed for use within existing bank and credit union underwriting workflows. The platform does not replace institutional underwriting or making credit decisions. It provides additional data points that lenders currently have no other way to access.

"In cash-intensive industries, financial institutions operate with a structural blind spot—an absence of operational visibility that has long been standard across every other commercial lending vertical," said Adam Crabtree, CEO of NCS Analytics. "NCS Thea closes that gap. We connect lenders directly to government-verified, real-time data that reveals precisely how these businesses function: actual cash-flow dynamics, inventory velocity, vendor relationship performance, and ongoing regulatory compliance."

NCS Thea aggregates data across numerous operational and compliance indicators- including regulatory compliance status, inventory health, vendor stability, cash flow patterns, margin trends, and transaction activity- derived from or validated against regulatory systems. The platform generates a composite score and detailed operational profile that lenders can use at multiple stages of the credit process, including:

Pre-screening : Loan officers can assess whether a cannabis prospect is viable before investing time in document collection

: Loan officers can assess whether a cannabis prospect is viable before investing time in document collection Underwriting support : Credit analysts and underwriters receive verified operational data that independently corroborates or flags discrepancies against self-reported financial statements

: Credit analysts and underwriters receive verified operational data that independently corroborates or flags discrepancies against self-reported financial statements Risk-based pricing : Institutions can differentiate pricing based on the verified operational strength of each borrower

: Institutions can differentiate pricing based on the verified operational strength of each borrower Portfolio monitoring: Ongoing score tracking provides early warning of operational deterioration before it appears in quarterly or annual financial reviews

NCS Thea is designed to complement institutional credit and risk management practices. Financial institutions retain full control of their underwriting standards, credit decisions, and risk portfolios.

"Access to verified, auditable operational data changes the risk calculus for financial institutions evaluating cannabis lending opportunities. Platforms such as NCS Thea provide the kind of independent data verification that supports sound credit decisions within existing regulatory frameworks. Financial institutions looking to mitigate the underwriting and regulatory risks associated with cannabis lending should consider using NCS Thea in conjunction with their other underwriting and compliance tools," said Chris Van Dyck, Partner, Cogent Law.

When cash-intensive businesses, like cannabis, gain access to traditional banking and credit services, it reduces reliance on cash-only operations- strengthening financial transparency, reducing security risks, and supporting the economic stability of communities where these businesses operate. While NCS Thea launches with an initial focus on cannabis retailers- where existing regulatory systems are in place- NCS Analytics plans to extend the platform's capabilities to additional cash-intensive, highly regulated industries over time.

About NCS Analytics

NCS Analytics, founded in 2014 in Denver, Colorado, is a leading advanced analytics company that empowers regulators and financial institutions to oversee high-risk industries—starting with cannabis—through its patent-pending NCS Platform. This SaaS solution aggregates millions of daily data points, delivering real-time anomaly detection, risk scoring, alerts, and compliance monitoring to prevent diversion, fraud, and non-compliance while supporting BSA/AML requirements. They monitor thousands of licenses across multiple states, process 89M+ records weekly, and launched their newest analytic tool, the Risk Index, in 2025. Their mission statement: Empowering real-time critical decisionmaking with confidence.

SOURCE NCS Analytics