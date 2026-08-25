Half of injured runners never seek any care. A New York clinic that combines traditional acupuncture with dry needling explains what treatment involves and when runners should come in.

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Research on first-time New York City Marathon runners found that 9.5% sustained major injuries preventing them from starting or finishing the race, and another 49.2% reported minor injuries that interfered with training or race performance.

Dry needling treatment for runners at Morningside Acupuncture in New York City. Photo credit: Keith Montero (@keefshoots)

A study following 1,049 runners through 16 weeks of training for the same race found that 38.4% were injured, most often at the foot, knee, and hip, with muscle, tendon, fascia, and bursa the most affected tissues. Injury prevalence climbed as race day approached. Yet only half of injured runners sought any medical care.

Morningside Acupuncture PLLC, one of the few fully licensed New York City clinics offering dry needling, treats these injuries using dry needling and traditional acupuncture together rather than one or the other. Common running injuries treated at the clinic include Achilles tendinopathy, plantar heel pain, patellofemoral pain, iliotibial band syndrome, hamstring strain, calf strain, medial tibial stress syndrome, and gluteal tendinopathy.

"Runners come in two ways. Some wait until something stops them, weeks after it started. Others come in during heavy mileage, while restrictions are still small. The second group needs fewer visits," said Theodore Levarda, L.Ac., founder of Morningside Acupuncture.

A typical course of care runs three to ten visits, depending on the injury and how long it has been present. Needling is used alongside continued running and strength work, not in place of it, and the clinic coordinates with physical therapists and sports medicine physicians when indicated.

"I've run multiple marathons, and a hamstring issue was the first thing that ever made me question a start line. Acupuncture and dry needling became part of how I manage training, not just injuries." said Lottie Bildirici, sports nutritionist, author, and marathoner.

About Morningside Acupuncture: Morningside Acupuncture PLLC provides acupuncture and dry needling for sports and orthopedic conditions at 900 West End Ave, Suite 1C, New York, NY 10025. The clinic has earned more than 500 five-star Google reviews, making it the highest-rated acupuncture clinic in New York City.

Photo Credit: Keith Montero (@keefshoots)

SOURCE Morningside Acupuncture PLLC