NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicia Pasadyn, a 23-year-old medical student and former collegiate swimmer who previously qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in swimming, achieved a remarkable breakthrough at the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. Finishing in 2:35:17, she placed 14th among female runners and earned a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon.

Competing for 212 Athletic, an NYC-based team sponsored by Saucony, Pasadyn has quickly made a name for herself as one of the city's most promising young distance runners. Balancing the demands of medical school with a high-intensity training schedule, she utilizes dry needling and acupuncture at Morningside Acupuncture to stay healthy, recover faster, and maintain peak performance.

"Balancing long runs and intense cross training/strength sessions with long hospital shifts as part of clinical rotations pushes my body to its limits," Pasadyn said. "I noticed dry needling and acupuncture with Morningside helped boost blood flow, ease tightness, and sped up my recovery so I could train hard daily and show up race ready.

Pasadyn's approach to training is anything but conventional. She runs around 50 miles a week and performs most of her sessions at high intensity, often eschewing traditional zone 1 and 2 aerobic work. Her cross-training is centered on the stair master, where she has logged sessions lasting up to three hours. Her strength training includes heavy lifting and daily core work. This mix of discipline, intensity, and innovative recovery strategies has propelled her rapid rise from pool to podium.

Theodore Levarda, L.Ac., licensed acupuncturist at Morningside Acupuncture, explained how needle-based therapies can support athletes pushing these limits. "Dry needling and acupuncture help runners manage muscle fatigue, improve recovery, and reduce injury risk during intense training blocks," Levarda said.

Pasadyn's NYC Marathon was her third career marathon and first in New York City, and her performance cements her as one of the nation's most exciting emerging marathon talents.

About Morningside Acupuncture

Morningside Acupuncture is New York City's leading clinic for acupuncture and dry needling, specializing in pain relief, sports injury recovery, and athletic performance. The clinic's practitioners are licensed acupuncturists with advanced training in orthopedic and trigger point dry needling techniques, helping runners and athletes of all levels recover faster and move better.

www.morningsideacupuncturenyc.com

About 212 Athletic

212 Athletic is a New York City-based training team and community for competitive runners. The team combines structured coaching, group training, and race support for athletes seeking to reach their personal bests.

www.212athletic.com

