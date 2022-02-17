Nearly $415 Million in Child Tax Credit Remains Unclaimed in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of cash-strapped New Jersey families with children are at risk of missing out on millions they are due this tax season, according to new research from United Way of Northern New Jersey. Recent findings show that 138,000 households — or 50% of eligible families — have not yet received any Child Tax Credit payments, leaving an estimated $415 million unclaimed.

Last year's American Rescue Plan expanded the credit to reach more families, including those United Way calls ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) who earn above the poverty level, but less than what it costs to survive. To receive the full credit payment, families will need to file a return this year. The maximum credit is $3,600 per child aged 5 or younger and $3,000 for children aged 6-17.

"By filing their taxes this year, struggling families could receive a much-needed financial lifeline," said United Way of Northern New Jersey CEO Kiran Handa Gaudioso. "Any credit or refund they receive can mean the heat stays on; child care is covered; rent is paid."

To help low- and moderate-income households throughout its region get what they are due, United Way and its partners — the IRS, Norwescap, and Greater Providence Missionary Baptist Church — are once again offering free tax preparation and filing services. Using a safe and secure online portal, residents can file both state and federal returns and save the average $270 fee charged by paid preparers.

By visiting https://uwnnj.org/freetaxprep, tax filers can access the easy-to-use online system in English and Spanish. It features secure document uploads, encrypted email communication, and video conferencing.

To learn about additional filing options, email [email protected] or leave a message at 973.993.1160, x5.

