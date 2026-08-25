Nearmap Launches itel Total Price, Bringing Guaranteed Whole-Home Pricing to Property Claims

New solution delivers fulfillment-backed pricing across major exterior and interior building materials — backed by a comprehensive pricing database and available now within Verisk Xactimate®

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, the leading property intelligence provider, today announced itel Total Price, a new whole-home pricing solution that delivers guaranteed pricing for major exterior and interior building materials across the entire claim.

Property insurers continue to face growing pressure to settle claims faster while managing rising material costs, inconsistent estimates, and increased scrutiny around claims settlements. Disconnected pricing workflows and limited visibility into real-world sourcing conditions often lead to supplements, contractor disputes, and delays that impact both claim outcomes and policyholder satisfaction.

Powered by proprietary Nearmap property intelligence, itel Total Price gives insurers a defensible way to manage material pricing across the claim lifecycle. By embedding guaranteed pricing directly into the claims process, the solution helps reduce friction for adjusters, minimize supplements and disputes, and improve consistency from estimate through settlement.

"Insurers have told us they want material pricing backed by fulfillment without adding complexity to the adjuster workflow," said Paul Disney SVP of Product at Nearmap. "itel Total Price gives carriers a single trusted source for guaranteed pricing across the entire home, helping improve claim outcomes within the trusted Verisk Xactimate(R) platform."

At the core of itel Total Price is the industry's most comprehensive building materials pricing database, built on more than 30 years of proprietary materials intelligence and historical pricing data from more than 15 million claims. Part of the Nearmap proprietary property intelligence platform, pricing is continuously validated using localized market data sourced from manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, retailers, distributors, and big box stores nationwide, enabling pricing that reflects real sourcing conditions and current market dynamics. The result is accurate, defensible pricing backed by the itel Guarantee, which ensures the fulfillment of the materials at the provided price.

In addition to real-time integrated pricing delivered nearly instantly within Xactimate®, the itel Total Price solution supports deeper, specification-driven analysis via the itel NOW mobile app and physical sample submission, both of which provide lab-verified, like-kind-and-quality pricing with typical same-day or next-day service. When adjusters encounter an unfamiliar material or need greater certainty, they have a clear, simple pathway to get the right answer, all included in the itel Total Price solution at no additional charge.

Because of the unique combination of like-kind-and-quality analysis and market-specific pricing, early customers adopting itel Total Price are realizing up to a 10x return on investment through reduced supplement frequency, faster cycle times, less adjuster rework, and tighter control over indemnity spend.

"Property claims decisions are only as strong as the intelligence behind them," said David Tobias, Chief Product Officer at Nearmap. "itel Total Price represents an important step forward in our vision to deliver connected property intelligence that enables faster, more consistent, and more defensible claims decisions across the entire home. When you combine 30 years of proprietary materials data with localized, real-time market intelligence and back it with a robust and proven fulfillment system, you get pricing that holds up from the estimate through to settlement."

With new materials continuously added to increase indemnity improvement, exterior materials span complete roofing systems, including primary shingles, ice and water shield, roofing felt and ridge cap, as well as siding, exterior paint, windows, and doors. Interior coverage includes all major flooring categories and associated installation accessories, interior paint, drywall, cabinets, insulation, and more. Adjusters can easily receive pricing for nearly all materials in a claim with just two clicks in Xactimate, which frees them to focus on other critical parts of making policyholders whole.

itel Total Price further extends the Nearmap offering for the P&C industry, which supports insurers across the full claim lifecycle from pre-event impact predictability and preparation, all the way to property measurements and repairability analysis with guaranteed pricing and post-claim repair validation. itel Total Price is available today. To learn more, visit here.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organizations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions. Insurers, government agencies, and AECO organizations rely on Nearmap to transform property uncertainty into evidence, helping organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual processes with verified, frequently updated insight. These proprietary insights enable faster, more confident decisions across underwriting and claims, assessment and response, and planning and construction so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the livable world.

For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

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SOURCE Nearmap