Nearmap to Provide Imagery for ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World

Exclusive agreement expands access to Nearmap aerial imagery through the world's leading geospatial platform

SALT LAKE CITY, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap, the global property intelligence company providing organizations with a complete, current view of the built environment, today announced that Esri has selected Nearmap basemap imagery for ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World, making Nearmap the exclusive aerial imagery provider for the world's most widely used geographic information system (GIS) technology.

ArcGIS Living Atlas users across covered areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand will gain seamless access to Nearmap imagery through the ArcGIS platform's World Imagery basemap. The integration features Nearmap 20 cm Vertical imagery, expanding access to trusted geospatial content while providing a high-quality visual foundation for mapping, planning, and analysis across government, infrastructure, utilities, insurance, AECO, and commercial real estate.

As the default aerial imagery layer in ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Pro, and ArcGIS Enterprise, the ArcGIS Living Atlas World Imagery basemap serves more than 700,000 organizations worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies, national governments, all 50 U.S. states, more than 20,000 cities, and over 7,000 universities. The agreement reflects growing demand for trusted geospatial content embedded directly within the workflows organizations rely on every day.

"This agreement represents an important milestone for Nearmap and validates the quality, consistency, and scale of our imagery program," said Ray Savona, Chief Revenue Officer at Nearmap. "Organizations around the world depend on ArcGIS to understand and manage the built environment, and we're proud that Nearmap imagery will help power those decisions. This collaboration introduces hundreds of thousands of organizations to Nearmap imagery — and opens the door to our broader portfolio of premium imagery, AI-powered property intelligence, and enterprise workflows."

ArcGIS users will automatically view Nearmap imagery at supported zoom levels in their existing GIS workflow with no additional logins, subscriptions, or configuration required.

"Organizations across many industries are increasingly relying on imagery as a critical source of data for their analytic and operational geospatial workflows," said Richard Cooke, Corporate Director, Global Business Development, Esri. "Nearmap's metro imagery is a valued addition for the ArcGIS Living Atlas to deliver users a higher resolution basemap to enhance situational awareness, planning, and operational efficiency."

Nearmap will provide regular imagery updates every 6-12 months throughout the agreement, ensuring ArcGIS users continue to benefit from current, high-quality aerial imagery.

While the ArcGIS Living Atlas integration provides a trusted visual foundation for mapping and spatial analysis, organizations requiring the highest-resolution imagery, more frequent capture, historical imagery, AI-powered property intelligence, APIs, and enterprise workflow integrations can continue to access those capabilities through a direct Nearmap subscription.

To learn more, visit Nearmap at the Esri User Conference (July 13-16, 2026 in San Diego, California), at booth #2219.

About Nearmap

Nearmap is a global property intelligence company redefining how organizations understand and act on the built environment. By owning the entire intelligence value chain—from high-recency geospatial capture powered by patented camera technology to accurate AI-derived analytics and guaranteed building materials data—Nearmap delivers a single, trusted source of truth for property decisions. Insurers, government agencies, and AECO organizations rely on Nearmap to transform property uncertainty into evidence, helping organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual processes with verified, frequently updated insight. These proprietary insights enable faster, more confident decisions across underwriting and claims, assessment and response, and planning and construction so teams can see truth, assess risk, and act with certainty. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap stands as the definitive source of truth that shapes the livable world.

For more information, visit www.nearmap.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Media Contacts

Nearmap

Taylor Cenicola

[email protected]

Esri

Jo Ann Pruchniewski

[email protected]

SOURCE Nearmap