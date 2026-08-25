NEO Launches NEO 2.0, an AI-Powered Global Listing Service Built for New Construction

Rebuilt from the ground up, NEO 2.0 expands professional distribution and introduces a new generation of tools for builders, real estate professionals and homebuyers

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Estate Only (NEO) today announced NEO 2.0, the fully rebuilt generation of its Global Listing Service (GLS) for New Construction. The new AI-powered technology environment is designed to help homebuilders expand professional distribution while giving real estate professionals and homebuyers broader access to new-construction inventory.

NEO 2.0

Launched Aug. 10, NEO 2.0 represents the company's most significant product expansion since NEO entered the market. The new system introduces natural-language search, buyer activity analytics, standardized community and floor-plan comparison, multilingual capabilities, white-labeled marketing tools and an architecture designed specifically around the way new-construction information changes throughout the life of a project.

NEO 2.0 builds on a distribution footprint that reaches more than 52,000 real estate professionals and includes relationships with more than 35 real estate associations in the United States and internationally. The company currently organizes thousands of new-construction communities, with established inventory coverage in Florida and Texas and broader U.S. expansion underway.

"NEO 2.0 is not an incremental upgrade to our original technology," said Thomas Calusa, co-founder and chief technology officer of NEO. "We rebuilt the system around the actual data structure of new construction and created a modular architecture designed for AI from the beginning. That allows us to standardize information across builders, interpret complex buyer requirements through natural language and continue adding capabilities without being constrained by legacy architecture."

The launch comes at a challenging time for homebuilders. Rising construction and financing costs, labor shortages and affordability pressures are weighing on demand and margins, while builders rely heavily on incentives and price reductions to attract buyers. In this environment, expanding visibility and reaching qualified demand without adding further pressure to margins have become critical.

The challenge is particularly acute for independent and mid-sized builders, which often cannot match the digital reach and broker outreach operations of large national competitors. NEO addresses one part of that equation through professional distribution, giving participating builders access to the same distribution environment regardless of the size of their marketing budgets.

For real estate professionals and homebuyers, the same model provides a broader view of the new-construction market. Rather than limiting discovery to builders and communities already known to the agent or surfaced through paid advertising, NEO organizes participating builders within a standardized environment where communities, floor plans and available homes can be discovered and compared using common criteria.

"Builders are being asked to generate demand in a market where nearly every major cost is under pressure, and many are already sacrificing margin through incentives and price reductions," said Paulo Bethencourt Neto, president and chief growth officer of NEO. "We cannot solve construction costs or interest rates, but we can address distribution. Our objective is to give builders, regardless of size, greater access to the professional real estate market, so their communities can be discovered and homes can compete on their merits, not on the size of the builder's marketing budget."

NEO's approach has received recognition from organizations representing both the real estate and homebuilding industries. The company won the National Association of Realtors® NXT Pitch Battle in 2025 and received the National Association of Home Builders' Global Innovation, Research & Exchange Gold Award at The Nationals in 2026.

NEO's Global Listing Service (GLS) is designed to complement, rather than replace, the Multiple Listing Service. While the MLS provides the professional infrastructure that organizes resale inventory, NEO is built around the distinct requirements of new construction: builder-originated data, project-level organization, evolving inventory and distribution across local, interstate and international markets.

NEO 2.0 will serve as the technology foundation for the company's continued expansion across the United States and international markets.

About NEO

New Estate Only (NEO) is the AI-powered Global Listing Service for New Construction, a professional distribution system connecting homebuilders, real estate professionals and homebuyers across domestic and international markets. NEO structures and distributes builder-approved community information through a network reaching more than 52,000 real estate professionals and more than 35 real estate associations in the United States and internationally. NEO is headquartered in Central Florida, with operations in Europe and Latin America.

NEO. Built to Connect.

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SOURCE New Estate Only, Inc.