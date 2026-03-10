NEO Wins NAHB Global Innovation Gold Award, Highlighting Alignment Between Homebuilders and REALTORS®

Recognition from the National Association of Home Builders follows recent recognition from the National Association of REALTORS®, signaling growing alignment around the need for infrastructure connecting supply and distribution in housing

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEO (New Estate Only), a Global Listing Service (GLS) dedicated to new-construction real estate, has been awarded the Global Innovation Gold Award at The Nationals, the National Association of Home Builders' flagship awards program honoring excellence in new-home sales, marketing and innovation.

Presented during the NAHB International Builders' Show, The Nationals are widely regarded as the homebuilding industry's most prominent recognition of achievement in residential development and housing marketing.

From left: Paulo Bethencourt Neto, President and Chief Growth Officer of NEO (New Estate Only), and Christian Calusa, CEO and Co-Founder of NEO, pose with the company’s 2025 Global Innovation Gold Award at The Nationals, presented during the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Florida.

NEO received the Gold distinction in the Global Innovation category, recognizing technology and strategies that expand how new homes reach the marketplace.

While the award recognizes the platform's innovation, its broader significance reflects a deeper shift underway across the housing industry: growing alignment between the two institutional pillars that shape the real-estate market — homebuilders and real-estate professionals. Historically, however, the information connecting those two sides of the market has flowed through fragmented channels.

The MLS, one of the industry's most important institutional innovations, evolved primarily around resale listings and remains structurally limited in representing the evolving complexity of new-construction communities, where phases release, incentives change, inventory shifts and pricing adjusts. Builder updates therefore often travel through multiple intermediaries before reaching agents and buyers, creating inconsistencies that complicate marketing, slow absorption and reduce transparency in the market.

Recognition from the National Association of Home Builders signals the industry's growing focus on solving that structural challenge.

NEO was created to address that gap by providing a builder-verified information infrastructure where project data can be distributed consistently across professional networks, allowing agents to present communities with accurate pricing, inventory and development timelines.

Today the platform connects more than 50,000 real-estate professionals and more than 35 real-estate associations, providing structured access to over 3,500 new-construction communities.

Importantly, NEO's network extends beyond the United States. Approximately 20 percent of the professionals on the platform operate internationally, representing agents and brokers who specialize in connecting foreign investors with U.S. residential development opportunities.

That international dimension has become increasingly relevant as global capital continues to play a stabilizing role in housing markets during periods of shifting domestic demand.

For the brokerage community, similar recognition has already emerged. In 2025, NEO was named the winner of the NAR NXT Pitch Battle, a technology competition hosted by the National Association of REALTORS® highlighting innovations shaping the future of real estate.

"NEO exemplifies that forward-thinking spirit, pairing innovation with meaningful impact," said Dan Weisman, director of innovation strategy at the National Association of REALTORS®. "It's inspiring to see ideas like these empowering real estate professionals, enhancing the client experience and shaping the future of our industry."

Together, recognition from both NAHB and NAR reflects a rare convergence within the housing ecosystem: builders and agents increasingly recognizing the same operational need — a reliable infrastructure layer that keeps information synchronized as it moves through the marketplace.

"The MLS created fairness for resale housing by making inventory visible to the market," said Paulo Bethencourt Neto, President and Chief Growth Officer of NEO. "New-construction communities have historically operated without that same level of visibility. Builders, buyers and agents deserve a level playing field where projects can be discovered and compared on merit. That level of transparency requires infrastructure that makes the full market visible."

Christian Calusa, CEO and Co-Founder of NEO, said the NAHB recognition reflects the growing importance of coordination between those two sides of the market.

"Homebuilders and agents ultimately share the same objective: connecting buyers with the right homes," Calusa said. "When the industry operates from synchronized information, that process becomes faster, clearer and more efficient for everyone involved."

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NEO maintains operational bases in Italy, Colombia and Brazil, reflecting the increasingly international nature of real-estate investment and housing demand.

The platform currently supports new-construction inventory across Florida and Texas, with expansion into California and additional U.S. markets planned as the company continues to scale nationally.

As housing markets become more data-driven and globally connected, industry observers increasingly see information infrastructure as a missing layer between development and distribution.

Recognition at The Nationals suggests that the homebuilding industry is beginning to see the same thing.

About NEO

NEO (New Estate Only) is a Global Listing Service (GLS) dedicated exclusively to new-construction real estate. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company provides builder-verified project information that connects homebuilders with a global network of real estate professionals, brokerages and industry associations.

By creating a consistent infrastructure for distributing new-construction data, NEO enables agents to access accurate inventory and community information while allowing builders to maintain a single source of truth for their developments.

Media Contact

Carol Barreto

Global Director of Marketing

Danielle Currlin

Communications and Marketing Manager

NEO (New Estate Only)

[email protected]

www.newestateonly.com

SOURCE New Estate Only, Inc.