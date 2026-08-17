Neomind Launches Learning Intelligence, a New Category of Tutoring Built to Understand How Each Student Learns

New learning experience moves beyond AI tools that simply provide answers by learning how each student thinks and adapting instruction accordingly

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neomind today launched its Learning Intelligence platform, introducing a new category of tutoring built to understand how each student learns and adapt the instructional journey around each individual learner. Available nationwide for students in grades 6 through 12, Neomind launches with mathematics and aims to make personalized, one-to-one tutoring accessible to all families.

Felipe Hildebrand is co-founder and CEO of Neomind Learning, where he is leading the development of Personal Learning Intelligence to make individualized education more accessible. Before founding Neomind, he spent more than 15 years in strategy and operations, including serving as a partner and head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications for Brazil at Oliver Wyman. His work has spanned technology and telecommunications engagements in more than 10 countries.

Neomind enters the market as AI-powered education products rapidly multiply, and the term "AI tutor," is increasingly misapplied to everything, from homework helpers to general-purpose chatbots. Many of these tools optimize for an answer: ask a question, receive a solution, and move on. It is fast and it feels productive, but often it is close to the opposite of teaching.

Neomind builds and directs student learning. It is designed to work out why the question was hard, and craft a journey to build the capabilities for the student to truly understand it.

"The distinction is relevant: A child who receives an answer has finished a task and is prone to cheating. A child who has been taught has changed," said Felipe Hildebrand, Co-Founder & CEO of Neomind. "Those are very different things, and the latter is slower, harder, and the only one that really matters."

At the center of Neomind are two connected systems: (i) the Learning Genome, which builds a persistent profile of how a student reasons, where they struggle and what makes concepts click; and (ii) the Instructional Mentor, which uses that understanding to adapt explanations, examples, pacing, questions and practice in real time. Rather than simply providing answers, it guides students through the learning process and checks for understanding.

Neomind combines the responsiveness of a dedicated human tutor with an evolving intelligence that builds on what it learns about each student's learning pattern over time.

For Dr. Tracy Ocasio, Neomind's Chief Learning Officer and a veteran educator with nearly four decades of experience, that creates an opportunity to extend individualized attention beyond what is possible in a traditional classroom.

"Nothing replaces a great teacher. The opportunity is to extend the individualized attention teachers wish they could give every student," said Dr. Ocasio.

Neomind also addresses the cost barrier. Private tutoring typically exceeds $200 per month, putting sustained one-to-one support beyond the reach of many families. Starting at $25 per month, Neomind wants to bring it to everyone.

About Neomind

Neomind is the world's first Personal Learning Intelligence, a new category of tutoring built to understand the learner, not just deliver content. Designed for students in grades 6 through 12 and built by educators and AI researchers, Neomind is working to make high-quality, individualized learning accessible to anyone. Neomind follows COPPA, CCPA and CPRA/GDPR privacy standards and does not sell personal data. Learn more at neomindlearning.com.

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SOURCE Neomind Learning