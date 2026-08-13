Neon Growth named Reddit Gold Partner: Peak inside winning Reddit Ads strategies of a top agency

Top-rated digital agency Neon Growth received Reddit'sGold Partner status, a distinction awarded to select agencies demonstrating sustained community-native expertise, technical fluency with Reddit's ranking systems, and measurable client performance across the platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon Growth has been named a Reddit Gold Partner, placing it among a select group of agencies recognized by Reddit for operational rigor and deep platform understanding.

What Gold Partner status means for a Reddit advertising Agency:

Neon Growth received Reddit's top-tier Gold Partner Agency status. Post this

The distinction is not based on ad spend volume but on demonstrated ability to create community-native creative, execute data-driven campaigns, and deliver measurable outcomes across Reddit's unique ecosystem. Fewer than 20 U.S. agencies currently hold this status, making it one of the most selective designations in the digital advertising space.

Reddit Gold Partner status reflects Neon Growth's integration of the platform into its closed-loop growth methodology, where Reddit functions as a top-of-funnel and mid-funnel context signal rather than an isolated performance channel.

Gold status also unlocks exclusive support, insights and training to help agency strategists optimize client campaigns to the fullest extent.

Neon Growth's Reddit Advertising Approach:

"Reddit doesn't reward shortcuts or generic ads," said Rosie Osmun, COO of Neon Growth. "You build for the community or you get ignored. Becoming a Gold Partner on Reddit is an accomplishment built on launching numerous successful strategies for diverse brands tailored to the platform."

Creative is developed specifically for individual subreddits, informed by community norms and cultural signals, rather than repurposed from other campaigns. Insights from Reddit's culture and user behavior inform broader media mix strategies, with content that resonates in niche communities often predicting conversion angles on other channels weeks later.

The platform's unique characteristics, 470+ million weekly active users, and demographics make it a strategic asset for brands with authentic community context.

Neon Growth deploys Reddit marketing strategies for consumer brands, retail, apparel, apps, finance, and B2B services with strong community fits, that benefit from authentic, community-driven storytelling.

Discover more about the methodology behind Neon Growth's Reddit approach on their website at neongrowth.com/articles/neon-growth-named-reddit-gold-partner.

Quick Facts:

Neon Growth was awarded Reddit Gold Partner

Reddit awards this to certified agencies that deliver exceptional results and strategic support to brands

Fewer than 20 US marketing agencies hold this status

Neon Growth published an article detailing how to advertise on Reddit and win to mark this achievement

To get a Reddit marketing consultation from Neon Growth, book a meeting with a partner at https://www.neongrowth.com/contact or email the press contact from this release.

About Neon Growth.

Neon Growth is the closed-loop growth agency for consumer brands at scale, with $1B+ in media under management. Neon connects creative, media, measurement, and business economics into one growth operating system. Built by Nike alum, Neon Growth is a rapidly growing independent agency serving high-growth brands to Fortune 500 clients across industries including retail, apps, consumer services, financial services and beyond.

Media contact:

Rosie Osmun, COO

[email protected]

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SOURCE Neon Growth