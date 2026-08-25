Neora Wins Gold at the 2026 Arte of Beauty Awards for Best Anti-Aging Product with Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Arte of Beauty Awards and the International Awards Associate (IAA) have named Neora a Gold winner for product innovation for its Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir. Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir is an advanced topical anti-aging skincare solution designed to visibly plump, lift, and smooth the appearance of fine lines without invasive procedures. This recognition highlights the growing consumer demand within the global beauty industry for scientifically formulated, non-invasive alternatives to costly injectable treatments.

The Arte of Beauty Awards program received hundreds of submissions from more than 25 countries. The breadth of participation reflects the global beauty industry's increasing demand for credible platforms that recognize excellence. By bringing together submissions from both established beauty houses and emerging innovators, the Arte of Beauty Awards establishes an international benchmark for industry achievement rather than a regionally focused recognition program.

"Today's market requires more than recognition — it requires standards. In 2026, we saw Neora competing at a level defined by formulation rigor, strategic clarity, and measurable consumer impact," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "The award was established to recognize that broader definition of excellence, and this inaugural class of winners sets that foundation."

About the Award-Winning Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir

The Arte of Beauty Gold award acknowledges Neora's Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir, which stood out for its innovative formulation. Judged by an international panel of industry professionals, the recognition reflects measurable achievement within today's competitive global beauty market.

Notable Highlights:

Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir utilizes a science-driven approach to address visible signs of aging, providing an advanced topical solution that delivers results without invasive procedures.

The elixir's three exclusive blends work together to activate facial muscles and encourage collagen production to help improve skin fullness, smooth the appearance of fine lines, and promote a more youthful complexion.

The formulation features a cutting-edge blend of growth factor peptides, plant stem cells, natural bioactives, and a natural biostimulator.

In clinical trials for Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir, 100% of participants saw visible results in 12 weeks.

Developed to address the need for an alternative to costly injectables, Neo-FILLER Lift + Fill Corrective Elixir visibly plumps, lifts, and smooths the look of fine lines naturally, aligning with evolving standards in the global beauty industry.

About Neora

Neora is a pioneering social selling company that offers holistic beauty and wellness products developed through innovative research and science. Founded in 2011, Neora has shattered industry sales records while building a strong customer base throughout North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. For more information, please visit neora.com.

About the Arte of Beauty Awards

The Arte of Beauty Awards is a global awards program honoring excellence across beauty products, brands, services, innovation, and leadership. As a digital-first platform, the program enables seamless international participation without requiring physical product submissions, ensuring accessibility for brands worldwide. The award celebrates creativity, measurable performance, and meaningful industry contribution within the global beauty ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Beth Hisey

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SOURCE Neora