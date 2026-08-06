NEOTech, an Arkview Capital Portfolio Company, Completes Acquisition of Virtex

Acquisition expands U.S. manufacturing footprint and strengthens high-reliability electronics capabilities across mission-critical defense markets

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOTech, a portfolio company of Arkview Capital ("Arkview"), today announced the acquisition of Virtex, a U.S.-based provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services focused primarily on the defense market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Virtex operates five facilities across the United States and provides end-to-end electronics manufacturing solutions, including engineering and testing, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, cable and harness assembly, full-system integration, direct-order fulfillment, and aftermarket support. The combined company will operate eleven facilities with over 2,500 employees.

The combination expands NEOTech's domestic manufacturing base, broadens its engineering and production capabilities, and enhances its ability to support defense customers across the full product lifecycle, from design and prototyping through production, fulfillment, and ongoing lifecycle support.

"Virtex is a highly respected company with a talented team, strong customer relationships, and differentiated capabilities across some of the most demanding end markets," said Pavel Chernyshov, Co-Founder of Arkview Capital. "This acquisition represents an important step in our strategy to build NEOTech into a large-scale manufacturing partner for our defense customers who rely on us to produce mission-critical products with exceptional quality and technical sophistication. We are excited to welcome the Virtex team and support the combined organization's continued growth."

The addition of Virtex further strengthens NEOTech's position in complex, low-to-medium-volume, high-mix electronic manufacturing, and provides customers an ITAR-registered domestic manufacturing footprint backed by a resilient supply chain.

"We saw a strong strategic fit between NEOTech and Virtex," said Frank Crocker, Principal at Arkview Capital. "The businesses serve similar defense customers and share a focus on complex manufacturing for products that cannot fail. Our customers gain more capacity and a broader set of capabilities without sacrificing the responsiveness that is critical in today's market."

NEOTech will continue to invest across the combined organization in advanced manufacturing technologies, engineering expertise, quality systems, supply chain capabilities, and employee development.

"Virtex brings an experienced team, a strong domestic manufacturing network, an attractive customer base, and key capabilities that align closely with NEOTech's existing operations and long-term strategy," said Courtney Ryan, an executive board member of NEOTech. "We look forward to bringing our teams together thoughtfully and building a stronger, more diversified organization. Our priorities will remain disciplined execution, operational transparency, and providing our customers with the quality, responsiveness, and reliability they expect from us."

Arkview was advised by Sheppard Mullin on legal M&A matters, Greenberg Traurig on legal financing matters, Virtas Partners on financial due diligence, and RSM on tax-related analysis.

Acquisition financing was provided by a consortium of existing lenders, including PNC Bank, Crestline Investors, and Canyon Partners.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Virtex. Alston & Bird served as M&A counsel.

About Arkview Capital

Arkview Capital is a private equity firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, focused on investing in growth-oriented businesses across the industrial technology, manufacturing, and essential services sectors. Arkview partners with management teams to build scaled, market-leading companies through strategic growth, operational excellence, disciplined capital investment, and a long-term commitment to people and performance. For more information, visit www.arkviewcapital.com.

About NEOTech

NEOTech is a leading provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services, integrated design engineering, advanced supply chain solutions, and microelectronics manufacturing. The company specializes in complex, low-to-medium-volume, high-mix products serving the defense, medical equipment, high-tech industrial, energy, and advanced technology markets. NEOTech partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to bring complex products from concept through full-scale production with a focus on quality, reliability, and technical excellence. For more information, visit www.neotech.com.

About Virtex

Virtex is a U.S.-based electronic manufacturing services provider delivering high-reliability solutions to the defense, aerospace, space, medical device, and industrial markets. Through five strategically located U.S. facilities, Virtex provides end-to-end services spanning engineering and testing, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, cable and harness assembly, full-system integration, fulfillment, and aftermarket support. For more information, visit www.virtex.us.

About Crestline Investors

Crestline Investors, Inc. is a global alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto. The firm has approximately $18 billion of credit assets under management (as of June 30, 2025) including its capital solutions, direct lending, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

SOURCE Arkview Capital