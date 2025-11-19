Arkview Capital Completes Acquisition of NeoTech

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkview Capital ("Arkview"), a private equity firm recognized for transforming essential businesses into scaled, resilient, and market-leading platforms, today announced its acquisition of NeoTech, a premier provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services to the defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and advanced technology sectors.

The acquisition marks a pivotal new chapter in NeoTech's history. With support from Arkview, the company will accelerate investment in next-generation manufacturing, strengthen NeoTech's balance sheet, expand capabilities across key end markets, and continue building a culture centered on transparency, collaboration, and performance.

"Arkview's core values align closely with NeoTech's, moreover, their partners bring deep industry expertise and a shared belief in NeoTech's mission to deliver best-in-class solutions for our customers," said Jim Doyle, CEO and President, Aerospace and Defense at NeoTech. "This partnership will allow us to accelerate our strategic initiatives, expand our service offerings, and continue investing in the talented team that has been the cornerstone of our success."

"NeoTech has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and customer focus," said Pavel Chernyshov, Co-Founder of Arkview Capital. "We look forward to working closely with the NeoTech team to capitalize on new growth opportunities and continue delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders alike."

The acquisition was in part financed by Crestline, Canyon Partners, and PNC Bank.

"The Arkview team brings a unique perspective and skill set to NeoTech and we look forward to partnering with them to enhance value creation for the company, its customers and employees," said Taylor Brown, Director at Crestline Investors. "It's an exciting time for NeoTech as partners look for scale, technical depth, and dependable execution."

"NeoTech is strongly positioned in the EMS market thanks to its decades-long history of delivering mission-critical, highly engineered solutions and its differentiated service offering," said Scott Borenstein, Partner & Co-Head of Private Credit at Canyon Partners. "We are excited to support the company in the next stage of its growth."

Arkview was advised by Greenberg Traurig on legal matters, Virtas Partners on financial due diligence, and RSM on tax-related analysis.

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to NeoTech. Sheppard Mullin served as M&A counsel, and Paul Weiss served as legal counsel regarding lender relationships.

Kirkland & Ellis and Clifford Chance served as legal counsel to Crestline and Canyon.

About Arkview Capital

Arkview Capital is a private equity firm based in Stamford, Connecticut, focused on investing in growth-oriented businesses across the industrial technology, manufacturing, and essential services sectors. Arkview partners with management teams to build scaled, market-leading companies through strategic growth, operational excellence, disciplined capital investment, and a long-term commitment to people and performance. For more information, visit www.arkviewcapital.com.

About NeoTech

NeoTech is a leading provider of high-reliability electronic manufacturing services, offering design, engineering, and production solutions to customers across the defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, and commercial markets. With a focus on quality, innovation, and long-term partnerships, NeoTech helps customers bring complex products to life with precision and reliability. For more information, visit www.neotech.com.

About Crestline Investors

Crestline Investors, Inc. is a global alternative investment management firm founded in 1997 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, with affiliate offices in London, New York, Tokyo, and Toronto. The firm has approximately $18 billion of credit assets under management (as of June 30, 2025) including its capital solutions, direct lending, and portfolio finance platforms. For more information, visit www.crestlineinvestors.com.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

SOURCE Arkview Capital