NerdWallet names Freedom Debt Relief the best debt settlement company for customer-first features

NerdWallet recognition highlights the unique features that make Freedom Debt Relief the most comprehensive and cost-effective debt settlement program in the country

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Debt Relief, one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the U.S., has been named one of the Best Debt Settlement Companies of 2026 by NerdWallet, a trusted source for personal finance advice and recommendations.

NerdWallet's annual ratings evaluate debt settlement providers to help consumers compare options for managing large, unsecured debt balances such as credit cards, personal loans and medical debt. Debt settlement programs aim to reduce the total amount owed and create structured repayment paths for consumers in financial hardship.

NerdWallet specifically recognized Freedom Debt Relief as "Best for Customer-First Features" among debt settlement companies evaluated for its rankings, citing several program features designed to protect and support clients throughout the debt settlement process. NerdWallet highlighted Freedom Debt Relief's program guarantee and built-in client protections as key features designed to support consumers navigating debt settlement. Read NerdWallet's full review of the Freedom Debt Relief here.

Freedom Debt Relief is the most comprehensive and cost-effective debt settlement program in the country. Freedom Debt Relief's key customer-first features include:

Program guarantee: Freedom Debt Relief will refund its settlement fees to clients, up to 100%, if the program does not save them money.

Freedom Debt Relief will refund its settlement fees to clients, up to 100%, if the program does not save them money. Free tax filing: Active Freedom Debt Relief clients get free federal and state tax filing through a new partnership with april, a leading tax technology platform.

Active Freedom Debt Relief clients get free federal and state tax filing through a new partnership with april, a leading tax technology platform. Legal partner network: Enrolled clients receive free access to attorneys who can assist if a creditor takes legal action.

Enrolled clients receive free access to attorneys who can assist if a creditor takes legal action. Built-in client protections: Unlike other providers that charge upfront and monthly fees for legal representation, Freedom Debt Relief includes this support as part of its core program.

Freedom Debt Relief has helped more than 2 million Americans resolve over $22 billion in debt since its founding in 2002. The company works with clients carrying at least $7,500 in unsecured debt.

The recognition from NerdWallet adds to a growing list of recent honors for Freedom Debt Relief. Earlier this year, the company was named among America's Best Customer Service Providers for 2026 by USA Today, reflecting its continued focus on delivering a supportive client experience as consumers work through the debt settlement process.

Freedom Debt Relief remains committed to helping Americans move forward from debt through faster paths, clear and transparent guidance and personalized support clients can trust. Its recognition by NerdWallet reinforces Freedom's reputation as the trusted leader in debt settlement. From the first conversation to the final settlement, Freedom Debt Relief combines transparency, speed and award-winning service to keep clients informed, supported and moving toward their financial goals.

Freedom Debt Relief has relationships with over 4,500 creditors and uses over 20 years of experience, consumer debt data, artificial intelligence and proprietary technology to optimize negotiation strategies to meet clients' individual needs. Through its proven debt settlement program, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors on behalf of its clients to reduce the total amount owed on unsecured debts. Clients enroll in a custom program, during which they make monthly deposits into a dedicated bank account. As funds build, Freedom Debt Relief's expert negotiators work to settle enrolled accounts for less than the amount owed — often leading to significant savings and a faster path out of debt.

About Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief is one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the United States. We help consumers take control of their finances by giving them a proven plan to relieve their debt burden — and in the process, help them make better financial decisions in the future. Working on behalf of its consumer clients, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors to reduce the amount of debt they owe. Freedom Debt Relief is an accredited debt settlement company based in San Mateo, Calif., and has served more than 2 million consumers, helping to resolve over $22 billion in debt since its founding in 2002.

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SOURCE Freedom Debt Relief