Freedom Debt Relief provides free federal and state online tax filing services from april

Freedom Debt Relief is the first debt settlement company to offer clients free state and federal tax filing with april's AI-powered tax platform.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Debt Relief, one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the U.S., is now offering free federal and state tax preparation and filing for active clients through a new partnership with april, a leading embedded tax technology platform. The new benefit is designed to help Freedom Debt Relief clients reduce the burden and expense of tax season while supporting their ongoing journey toward a better financial future.

Nonbusiness taxpayers spend an average of eight hours and $160 to prepare and file a standard Form 1040 federal tax return, according to Internal Revenue Service estimates. Freedom Debt Relief is removing these burdens for clients, helping them preserve cash flow at a critical time of the year so they can stay focused on their financial priorities.

"Tax season can be an added source of stress for people already working hard to regain control of their finances," said Freedom Debt Relief Chief Revenue Officer Jason Pack. "By providing our clients with free tax prep and filing services, we're helping them simplify tax season and save money as they move forward in their debt-relief journey."

Tax prep powered by april

Through the partnership, Freedom Debt Relief clients will have access to april's modern, AI-powered tax-filing platform that guarantees accuracy and no hidden fees. The service also includes april's maximum refund guarantee, ensuring clients receive the largest refund or lowest tax liability they are entitled to under the law when filing through the platform.

april's frictionless filing experience enables clients to submit a return in as little as 20 minutes with streamlined capabilities including:

Automatic inclusion of successfully settled unsecured debt obtained by Freedom Debt Relief.

Mass document upload and automatic prefill of client data based on uploaded documents.

A combined federal and state filing experience, so clients only need to sign a single Declaration of Tax Payer.

Step-by-step AI-powered chatbot assistance throughout the user journey.

The experience is designed to be straightforward and accessible, helping clients complete their returns accurately without the usual preparation fees.

"While this year marks the 40th anniversary of the IRS e-file system, the e-filing experience has remained largely unchanged and the tax code has become increasingly complex," said april Co-founder and CEO Ben Borodach. "The april AI-powered tax engine addresses that gap, enabling Freedom Debt Relief's clients to confidently prepare and file their taxes in as little as 20 minutes."

Proven results for clients

Freedom Debt Relief negotiates on behalf of its clients to obtain principal reduction settlements on unsecured debts enrolled in the program. Unsecured debts that are successfully settled must be documented in clients' income tax returns. The partnership with april ensures Freedom Debt Relief clients have a powerful tool available, at no additional cost, to help them with an extra step during tax season that they may be unfamiliar with and that's often not included in other online tax services' free-to-use option.

Since 2002, Freedom Debt Relief has delivered meaningful outcomes for over 2 million consumers nationwide, helping to resolve over $22 billion in unsecured debt from over 5 million accounts. Freedom Debt Relief is the only debt settlement provider recognized in USA Today's America's Best Customer Service for both 2025 and 2026, highlighting its focus on both results and client experience. Free access to the april tax platform is the latest in a suite of support services and features in the Freedom Debt Relief program, including:

A performance guarantee that ensures clients won't pay more in settlements and fees than their original unsecured debt enrolled.

that ensures clients won't pay more in settlements and fees than their original unsecured debt enrolled. Access to a Legal Partner Network is provided at no extra charge in the event a creditor pursues legal action during the client's program.

is provided at no extra charge in the event a creditor pursues legal action during the client's program. Clients receive access to a digital dashboard they can access from a web browser and dedicated mobile app to monitor progress of their program.

Freedom Debt Relief also offers some of the fastest results in the industry, with over 40% of clients receiving their first settlement terms within one month of their initial program deposit and nearly 70% receiving their first settlement within three months.

Combined, these benefits make Freedom Debt Relief the most comprehensive and cost-effective debt settlement program in the country.

"Our partnership with april is another way we're delivering real value beyond debt negotiation alone," Pack added. "When clients save money on taxes, they're better positioned to stay on track and see progress sooner."

About Freedom Debt Relief

Freedom Debt Relief is one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt settlement services in the United States. We help consumers take control of their finances by giving them a proven plan to relieve their debt burden — and in the process, help them make better financial decisions in the future. Working on behalf of its consumer clients, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors to reduce the amount of debt they owe. Freedom Debt Relief is an accredited debt settlement company based in San Mateo, Calif., and has served more than 2 million consumers, helping to resolve over $22 billion in debt since 2002.

Press Contact

About april

april is the only embedded, year-round tax platform built to power smarter financial decisions. From filing to planning to onboarding, april's white-labeled tools bring real-time tax intelligence into the platforms people already use, helping users understand the impact of every paycheck, equity transaction, or income shift, and stay on top of tax payments throughout the year. Built to handle even the most complex tax situations, april's AI-powered tax engine ingests data directly from partner apps to deliver accurate outcomes in record time—making tax planning and filing more connected, contextual, and accessible than ever. With API-first infrastructure and seamless data integrations, april helps partners deliver more value, deepen loyalty, and turn taxes into a strategic edge—for their clients and their business.

Press Contact

