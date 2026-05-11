NESCAFÉ® Puts Coffee at the Center of the "Third Half," Soccer's Unofficial Post-Game Ritual

To showcase how post-game moments come to life, NESCAFÉ® has drafted soccer legends, Landon Donovan (U.S.) and Luis García (Mexico), to anchor the campaign in the culture of the sport. The TVC and surrounding social content, created by California-based creative agency Casanova, show the duo engaging in spirited post-game debate, discussing the wins and losses while enjoying NESCAFÉ.

The NESCAFÉ® Third Half is the brand's first soccer-inspired marketing campaign and is rolling out in the U.S. and Mexico on May 11 across digital, TVC, OOH, experiential and social channels. View on the NESCAFÉ YouTube channel here.

"Coffee is already on the gametime roster for 73% of soccer fans*, so it's only fitting that we – the largest coffee brand in the world – get in the game and deliver for coffee and soccer enthusiasts alike," said Rob Marsh, marketing director for NESCAFÉ. "We've coined a new half, 'The Third Half,' to represent the moments after and in-between games when passionate debates peak. Like any good conversation, these often take place over a beverage – making our coffee, and NESCAFÉ® Espresso Keg, the perfect fuel to keep things flowing… we're team players, after all!"

With 83% of fans saying that the post-game conversations heat up after every match of the soccer season*, NESCAFÉ is introducing the limited-edition NESCAFÉ® Espresso Keg – a new ritual that turns the final whistle into the start of the "Third Half." Designed for sharing, the keg puts espresso at the center of how fans come together to connect and relive every moment of the game.

"Since my first professional soccer season, my mornings have started with a cup of NESCAFÉ, so partnering with the brand on their 'Third Half' campaign is a full-circle moment for me," said Landon Donovan. "It's no surprise that my love for the game (and coffee) runs deep and as a 'Third Half' participant, I love how the brand is celebrating the moments after the match, when us passionate fans come together to relive every play and debate every call. The new NESCAFÉ® Espresso Keg takes that to another level — keeping the conversation alive beyond the game – and I can guarantee I'll be refilling it all season long."

Don't get left on the sidelines. Score the NESCAFÉ® Espresso Keg during three exclusive drops on May 15, May 21, and June 11 at 2 p.m. ET at nescafe.com/espressokegs for $10 — in honor of Donovan's iconic jersey number — while supplies last. Each limited-edition keg holds approximately 20 servings and comes with one 10-oz bottle of NESCAFÉ® Espresso Concentrate Black, one 10-oz bottle of Sweet Vanilla, and a recipe card to achieve the perfect pour.

Follow @nescafeusa on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook or visit nescafe.com/us for NESCAFÉ® "Third Half" content and updates throughout soccer season.

*According to a survey of 1,000 U.S. adult World Cup watchers (defined as those who intend to watch the World Cup) conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of NESCAFÉ between March 10-16, 2026.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food and beverages to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

SOURCE NESCAFÉ®