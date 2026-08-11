Nespresso Will Reimagine Iced Coffee at LA Pop-Up with New York's Caffè Panna

Collaboration Brings the Buzzy Ice Cream Brand to Los Angeles, Blending Italian-Inspired Craft and Summer Flavors

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nespresso USA is announcing the Nespresso Iced Coffee World, a Los Angeles pop-up that brings the spirit of coffee exploration from the global Vertuo World campaign to life.

Landing in Venice Beach this summer, the experience celebrates Nespresso's range of bold, refreshing iced coffees through exclusive recipes and unexpected flavor pairings.

Nespresso x Caffè Panna Stracciatella Iced Coffee Nespresso x Caffè Panna Hero Group Still

The pop-up will feature three exclusive offerings developed in collaboration with a favorite New York City ice cream destination, Caffè Panna, which will be coming to the West Coast for the experience. The signature Stracciatella Iced Coffee pairs Nespresso's Double Espresso Dolce with creamy stracciatella layers, finished with chocolate shards. Visitors can also enjoy two exclusive ice cream flavors, Coconut Double Espresso Crunch and Raspberry Yuzu Swirl, inspired by Nespresso's Coconut Vanilla Flavor Over Ice and Yuzu Vanilla Flavor Over Ice capsules.

Visitors in Los Angeles can stop by 57 Windward in Venice Beach from August 21–23, 2026, to experience the Nespresso Iced Coffee World. In addition to the limited-edition iced coffee and ice cream offerings from Caffè Panna, the pool-inspired space will feature a ball pit, photo booth, and a prize wheel. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase Nespresso machine bundles, making it easy to bring home their next favorite cup.

"Caffè Panna was inspired by the gelaterias and cafes that are a ubiquitous part of daily life in Italy. I have always been in love with the relationship in Italy between ice cream and coffee, so working with Nespresso to create items that showcase both their exceptional coffee and our ice cream felt true to who we are," said Hallie Meyer, founder of Caffè Panna. "We created two exclusive ice cream flavors, using the refreshing profiles of Nespresso's summer Coconut and Yuzu capsules, to show how playful and indulgent iced coffee can be."

"As iced coffee is an essential part of summer, partnering with Caffè Panna to create a distinctive recipe for Los Angeles brings a spirit of discovery to life in a fresh and tangible way," said Jessica Padula, VP of Marketing at Nespresso USA. "Nespresso is reimagining how people experience coffee, with a culturally connected and exploratory experience."

For more information on the Vertuo World campaign and seasonal flavors, visit Nespresso.com or follow @NespressoUSA on social media.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 157,000 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,000 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 93 markets and has 14,000 employees. In 2023, it operated a global retail network of 791 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About Caffè Panna

Founded in 2019 by Hallie Meyer, Caffè Panna is a New York City ice cream shop influenced by Meyer's experiences working and traveling in Rome (panna is the Italian word for cream). A neighborhood spot with an outsized reputation, the original shop is located in the Gramercy neighborhood of Manhattan, with a second location opened in 2024 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Caffè Panna churns its own ice cream and offers an exciting daily changing menu of scoops, sundaes, affogatos and pints. Praised by New York magazine as "just a millimeter shy of too much," each flavor is driven by some combination of fresh fruit from the neighboring greenmarket, specialty ingredients imported from Italy, exciting local producers, and an ongoing creative conversation.

@caffepanna

Contact

Rose Montag

Nespresso USA

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE Nespresso