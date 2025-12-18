Nespresso Opens New York City Flagship Boutique

New location will be the first with a hidden coffee bar and feature rotating drinks from New York icons to redefine coffee culture as an experience

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nespresso USA is announcing the opening of its New York City Flagship, a uniquely crafted space in the heart of the city's iconic Flatiron district. Inspired by consumer exploration of beverage flavors, styles, and rituals, the boutique is a destination for modern coffee culture.

The Nespresso New York City Flagship is the culmination of the brand's reimagined retail strategy as the eighth and largest global model of its kind. The first floor of the 13,900 sq ft space echoes Nespresso's refreshed boutique design, while the lower level features two custom-curated spaces that enable visitors to experience Nespresso in an all-new way.

On the lower level, the Hidden Cup Coffee Bar will offer an element of surprise: an intimate setting where tastemakers reimagine coffee through exclusive recipes revealed throughout the year. Visitors can stop by the Hidden Cup Coffee Bar to be served drinks inspired by coffee trends like functionally enhanced coffees and zero-proof blends, as well as their favorite Nespresso classics. Experiential offerings include Nespresso's new proprietary multisensory signature mocktail experience, which was specifically designed to infuse coffee aromas and bring a multisensory coffee mixology experience to life.

The second space downstairs, the Nespresso Lounge, will welcome guests to stay, find community through shared moments, and test their barista skills with self-service coffee machines. Nespresso Professional machines will also be available for use along with details of where they can be found in restaurants and hotels across the city, encouraging further exploration of Nespresso across New York.

"Our Nespresso New York City Flagship is more than a boutique," said Jason Webber, Vice President of Sales, Nespresso USA. "As the pinnacle of our retail strategy, it's the first in North America to bring our vision to life, blending the elements of discovery and experience with a local NYC touch."

The ground floor will be the hub for visitors to walk in and first experience the brand, featuring a Taste and Discover area for visitors to do self-guided tastings, a Coffee Theatre for employee-led masterclasses, and a Nespresso coffee bard on standby to answer any questions.

The store, located at 85 Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron district, will be open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., offering Nespresso's full line of machines, coffees, and accessories, along with a wrapping and engraving station on the upper level. The Hidden Cup Coffee Bar will be open Monday-Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Find a Nespresso boutique at https://www.nespresso.com/us/en/storeLocator.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp's high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14'000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

