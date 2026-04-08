NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Scores with New Soccer-Themed Chocolatey Morsels and Cookie Dough

The newest edition to its shapes platform, these soccer-themed treats are the perfect ingredient for bringing families and friends together to create shareable and memorable moments

The recipe for a winning matchup:

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® is expanding its shapes platform with all new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels, MSRP $5.79 (9oz.) and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels, MSRP $4.99 (14oz.) are rolling out on shelves at retailers nationwide this month.

Perfect for decorating cupcakes, mixing into game day snack mixes, or even snacking straight from the bag, this new soccer-themed duo is meant to inspire creativity in the kitchen.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® is making it easy to celebrate a summer of soccer with two new limited-edition treats designed to bring fans and baking enthusiasts alike together. Introducing new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels: The perfect way to create delicious traditions and shareable moments from kickoff to the final whistle.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels are rolling out at retailers nationwide this month! Perfect for cookies, cupcakes, snack mixes, and more, these limited-edition treats are the perfect way to create game day traditions and shareable moments. (PRNewsfoto/NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®)

Building on the success of its football-shaped morsels, this soccer-themed duo is the newest addition to the brand's morsel shapes that bring magic to every bite. The NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels are fun, soccer ball-shaped morsels that hold their signature shape even when baked, making them perfect for decorating soccer-themed cupcakes, cookies, or game day desserts. Ready-to-bake NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels offer a fresh take on the original chocolate chip cookie, now featuring white candy soccer ball-shaped morsels, for a celebratory, sporty treat.

To make every match (and batch!) more spirited, fans can press NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels into cookies or add team-colored sprinkles to the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels.

"At NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®, our focus is building baking traditions that fit the culture of the moment, creating meaningful, memorable food experiences that meet people where life and celebration are happening," said Kate Boeding, Sr. Director of Marketing at Nestlé Toll House. "Soccer is one of those moments. It's a time of passion and shared celebration, and we're giving fans a new way to bring the spirit of the game right into their kitchens with new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels."

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Milk Chocolatey Flavored Soccer Ball Morsels (9oz., MSRP $5.79) and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Soccer Ball Morsels (14oz., $4.99) are rolling out at retailers nationwide this month. Prices may vary by retailer.

To learn more about how NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® has been helping people make memories in the kitchen for more than 85 years, follow @nestletollhouse on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, or visit our website.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Contacts:

Ruth Wyatt, Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

Erin Abney, Nestlé USA

[email protected]

Correction: Small update to the headline.

SOURCE NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®