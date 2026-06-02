A Classic, Reimagined: NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Unveils New Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs

Featuring three bold flavor combinations, this new lineup puts a fresh spin on a timeless favorite

Taste The Hottest Remix of the Year:

NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE announces the launch of Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs, a trio of bold new flavors, which are now part of the brand's refrigerated dough lineup.

This new line reimagines the iconic chocolate chip cookie with popular, on-trend flavors and mix-ins: NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Naturally Flavored Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Inside Out Cookie.

The new doughs are rolling out at retailers nationwide now for an MSRP of $3.96 (prices may vary by retailer).

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, everyone's favorite cookie is getting a remix! NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE is releasing a new lineup that will make tastebuds sing: NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs. This new trio of doughs reimagines the iconic chocolate chip cookie, hitting all the right notes with popular, on-trend flavors and mix-ins that can be enjoyed as an encore-worthy dessert or a snack straight from the oven.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® reimagines the iconic chocolate chip cookie with new Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs.

Crafted with high-quality ingredients, each flavor delivers that signature homemade taste with a crispy edge and a soft, chewy center fans know and love. The new headliners include:

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Naturally Flavored Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – A soulful spin on the OG. Rich brown butter flavor and notes of vanilla harmonize with milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate to deliver a perfectly balanced flavor that's simply irresistible.

– A soulful spin on the OG. Rich brown butter flavor and notes of vanilla harmonize with milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate to deliver a perfectly balanced flavor that's simply irresistible. NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough – Hearty oats, cinnamon and milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate hit the nostalgia high notes with every chewy bite, delivering a homemade taste in a modern classic.

– Hearty oats, cinnamon and milk chocolate morsels made with 100% real chocolate hit the nostalgia high notes with every chewy bite, delivering a homemade taste in a modern classic. NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Inside Out Cookie – The ultimate mashup for chocolate lovers. This decadent cocoa cookie dough is complemented by vanilla notes from the premier white candy morsels, creating a sweet pitch-perfect duet.

"We're putting a fresh spin on a timeless classic to offer a more elevated at-home baking experience," said Andrew Kneale, Sr. Manager of Brand Marketing at NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE. "The new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs blend on-trend flavors into our original recipe, offering fans a new way to discover the magic in every bite."

The NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Remix Cookie Doughs are here to stay, setting the stage for even more ways to put a new spin on baking routines. All three varieties are rolling out at retailers nationwide now for an MSRP of $3.96 for each 14oz pack (prices may vary by retailer).

To learn more about how NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE has been helping make memories in the kitchen for more than 85 years, follow @nestletollhouse on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and visit www.verybestbaking.com/toll-house.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno, Nescafé and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

Contacts:

Ruth Wyatt, Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

Erin Abney, Nestlé USA

[email protected]

SOURCE NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE®