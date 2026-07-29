Net at Work Acquires Kinzit, Further Growing Its Managed Services Expertise

Strategic acquisition adds top-level talent and strong client relationships

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a leading North American provider of technology solutions and managed services for small- and mid-sized businesses, has announced the acquisition of Kinzit Technologies, a managed services provider (MSP) and cybersecurity firm. The acquisition further enhances Net at Work's ability to deliver advanced technology solutions that help businesses drive operational efficiency.

For more than a decade, Kinzit has successfully delivered managed IT services to the healthcare, nonprofit, and construction industries. Kinzit's employees will join Net at Work and continue to serve their existing clients while gaining expanded career growth opportunities. Kinzit clients will benefit from access to a broader suite of applications that will optimize workflows and support business growth.

"With a strong reputation for performance-driven operations and a service-oriented approach, Kinzit is a highly respected name within the MSP industry," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Alexander Solomon. "Kinzit's employees' deep expertise and client-first mindset will further strengthen our ability to help organizations improve efficiency, simplify IT solutions and maximize return on their technology investments. We are delighted to welcome this talented team and valued clients to the Net at Work family."

Net at Work, a top-ranked provider on the Channel Futures 2026 MSP 501 List, continues to grow its client roster and bolster its MSP expertise through strategic acquisitions.

"We were drawn to Net at Work as Kinzit's acquirer because both our companies prioritize client success and developing an expert workforce," said Kinzit President Ryan Kinsey. "These like-minded business approaches will ensure a seamless transition, and I'm excited about the growth opportunities that Net at Work, as a larger organization with more resources, offers our clients and employees."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest SMB technology advisors. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of AI enabled next-generation technology, industry expertise, and services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work builds unique, industry-specific digital operations platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

SOURCE Net at Work