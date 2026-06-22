Net at Work Named a Creatio Premier Partner

Premier Partner Designation Reinforces Net at Work's Leadership as the CRM Specialist in ERP

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a trusted advisor and leading provider of technology solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses, today announced that it has been named a Creatio Premier Partner.

The Premier Partner designation reflects Net at Work's strong performance and deep expertise in delivering CRM solutions powered by Creatio's AI-native platform. Creatio, reserves Premier partnerships for organizations that demonstrate exceptional technical excellence and alignment with Creatio's mission to empower organizations with AI-native and no-code automation. Net at Work is one of only eight Creatio Premier Partners worldwide.

Premier Partner Designation Reinforces Net at Work's Leadership as the CRM Specialist in ERP Post this

This recognition highlights Net at Work's deep industry expertise and proven ability to help organizations unify customer relationship management, workflow automation, project management, and service operations into a seamless business ecosystem.

"As a Creatio Premier Partner, Net at Work has reinforced its position as a trusted CRM specialist within the ERP ecosystem," said Bill Hoffman, CRM Practice Director at Net at Work. "By combining our expansive industry expertise and end-to-end solution focus with Creatio's flexible, AI-powered platform, we help organizations improve productivity, accelerate revenue growth, and gain greater visibility and control across their operations."

"The Net at Work team is awesome to work with, they are ridiculously responsive," Chris Pleibel, Chief Commercial Officer, M&M International, "And they kept the implementation grounded in business outcomes."

"Net at Work has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through innovative CRM and workflow automation solutions," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President Channels at Creatio. "Their deep industry expertise, client-centric approach, and ability to deliver measurable business outcomes make them a valuable partner in the Creatio ecosystem. We are excited to recognize Net at Work as a Premier Partner and look forward to continuing our collaboration."

Net at Work has extensive CRM expertise across a range of industries, including manufacturing, wholesale distribution, energy and utilities, life sciences, and non-profit. The company's deep understanding of ERP ecosystems and operational workflows enables it to deliver deep integrations for Sage and Acumatica solutions that support long-term business growth.

Through this enhanced partnership, Net at Work will continue helping organizations modernize customer engagement, optimize internal processes, and leverage AI-driven automation to improve business performance.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of AI enabled next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About Creatio

Creatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

SOURCE Net at Work