Net at Work Acquires Millennium Accounting Solutions

Acquisition Highlights Benefit of Net at Work's Partner Alliance Program

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of North America's leading technology advisors and a trusted partner for small and mid-size businesses, has announced the acquisition of Millennium Accounting Solutions (MAS).

Prior to the acquisition, MAS was a longtime member of the Net at Work Alliance Partner Program. The acquisition highlights the strategic value of Net at Work's Program, which empowers professional services firms with technology expertise, resources, and solutions to help evolve and strengthen their businesses. Through the program, partners can expand their capabilities by leveraging Net at Work's deep industry expertise across leading solutions, with opportunities to further grow their businesses as part of the Net at Work family.

The acquisition offers MAS clients the benefit of expanded access to Net at Work's broader portfolio of business consulting, technology solutions, and support resources, enabling them to further optimize operations, adapt to evolving business needs, and drive long-term growth. Net at Work's longstanding relationship, shared values, and commitment to client success will help ensure a smooth and seamless transition for MAS Sage 100 clients.

"Over the years, our collaboration with Millennium Accounting Solutions through the Partner Alliance Program has shown us firsthand how closely aligned our organizations are in both values and client commitment," said Alexander Solomon, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Net at Work. "MAS has built an outstanding reputation for delivering trusted accounting solutions and exceptional client care. We are deeply grateful to Keyhan for his partnership, leadership, and dedication to his clients throughout the years, and we wish him continued success in this next chapter. We are honored to welcome MAS clients to the Net at Work family and look forward to building on the strong foundation and legacy that Keyhan and his team have created."

"Net at Work has been an exceptional partner to us for many years," said Keyhan Tabrizi. "Their team shares our commitment to client success, and I have every confidence they will continue to support our clients with the expertise, responsiveness, and care that help businesses operate more effectively and achieve long-term growth. Knowing our clients are in such capable hands makes this transition especially meaningful."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of AI enabled next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

SOURCE Net at Work