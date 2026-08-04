Netcraft Names Industry Veterans Susan Koski and Kelly Bissell as Strategic Advisors

SALT LAKE CITY and LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcraft, the global leader in brand protection and threat disruption, today announced that Susan Koski and Kelly Bissell, two of the industry's most respected leaders in enterprise security and fraud, have joined Netcraft as strategic advisors.

Koski and Bissell bring decades of experience leading security at some of the world's most renowned brands, including Microsoft, PNC, Accenture, BNY, and Synovus. Between them, they have built and rebuilt security programs, assembled and led high-performing teams, disrupted threats at scale, and grown successful businesses across financial services and technology. They have also led the adoption of AI-powered defense within and across their teams, staying ahead of how attackers use the same tools. Both have used Netcraft extensively in their own programs, giving them a direct view of how the platform performs against real-world attacker behavior.

In their advisory roles, Koski and Bissell will provide industry insight and product guidance to the world'' foremost brand protection platform, helping to shape the future of Next-Gen Brand and Digital Risk Protection. Their work will inform Netcraft's roadmap across core takedowns and preemptive disruption, as criminals increasingly use AI to scale external threats.

Koski is a veteran security executive with more than 25 years of experience in IT, cybersecurity, business continuity, fraud, third-party risk management, and IT risk management. She has led enterprise information security and technology risk at several of the largest U.S. banks, most recently serving as chief information security officer (CISO) at PNC Bank. Her responsibilities have spanned security strategy, digital identity, data protection, cyber fraud fusion centers, threat intelligence, incident management, application and cloud security, and governance across the financial services and insurance industries.

Susan Koski, strategic advisor, Netcraft, said: "External threats, powered by the criminal use of AI, are growing exponentially. Netcraft has the capability and vision needed to match the scale and impact of this threat. I'm thrilled to share my expertise and help Netcraft as they support those who respond to these threats."

Bissell is a security and fraud leader with more than 25 years in the industry. Most recently, he led fraud and product abuse prevention at Microsoft, building detection and protection capabilities across cloud, productivity, professional networking, and gaming platforms, along with the vetting systems that verify customers and partners at scale. Earlier in his career, he built and ran global security practices at Accenture and Deloitte & Touche.

Kelly Bissell, strategic advisor, Netcraft, said: "Netcraft should be on every business's short list of solutions. Its data, automation, and ability to disrupt threats at scale are unmatched in the Digital Risk Protection space. It is exciting and satisfying to contribute to what has been, and will continue to be, category-defining work."

Ryan Woodley, CEO, Netcraft, said: "Susan and Kelly have spent years on the receiving end of these threats, successfully defending their organizations and customers. They also see where attackers are headed before most people do. Pairing that foresight with what we already track across the internet is how we help defenders keep the advantage rather than react to it."

About Netcraft

Netcraft is a global leader in online brand protection and digital risk management, trusted by CISOs and security teams at many of the world's most valuable companies, largest banks, government organizations, and emerging enterprises. Leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation to process more threat data than any other provider, Netcraft takes down nearly one-third of the world's phishing sites and has blocked 230+ million multi-channel threats to date. Backed by a deep network across the internet infrastructure ecosystem, Netcraft delivers unmatched visibility, speed, and accuracy at scale to disrupt criminal behavior and secure online trust for consumers around the globe. Learn more at www.netcraft.com.

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SOURCE Netcraft