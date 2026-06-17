NETLIST EXPANDS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SAMSUNG AND GOOGLE FOR INFRINGEMENT OF NEW AI MEMORY PATENTS

- Files actions with the ITC and the EDTX -

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCBQ: NLST) today announced it has initiated new legal proceedings against Samsung in the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. These actions are based on the infringement of Netlist's U.S. Patent Nos. 12,646,537 and 12,650,937, which respectively read on Samsung's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products and Samsung's DDR5 RDIMMs and MRDIMMs. The new ITC complaint names Google, Supermicro, Nvidia and Broadcom as additional respondents.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Netlist continues to drive breakthrough innovations in AI memory. These enforcement actions expand our efforts to protect next-generation server DIMM and HBM technologies against unauthorized use."

At the ITC, Netlist is seeking exclusion and cease and desist orders against Samsung and other respondents. The ITC investigates and makes determinations against unfair acts in the import trade that violate U.S. intellectual property rights. ITC investigations proceed on an expedited basis, commonly progressing to trial within a year.

Netlist is represented by Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox and Irell & Manella.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's positioning to capitalize on next generation memory products, and evaluations and judgements regarding Netlist's products and intellectual property portfolio. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. They reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, risks: Netlist may not be able to collect the substantial amount in damages previously awarded to it in its litigations (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damages awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio, which efforts may not be successful; that other patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, may not be successful or resolve favorably for Netlist, particularly given the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; associated with Netlist's product sales, including whether and how long the current market and demand for products sold by Netlist will persist or persist as expected and whether Netlist may successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; whether Netlist will continue to acquire components or products for resale on favorable terms; associated with the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry, general economic, political and market conditions, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international trade and tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Investors / Media

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

[email protected]

(212) 739‑6729

SOURCE Netlist, Inc.