U.S. International Trade Commission Votes to Institute Second Investigation Into Samsung

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB: NLST) today announced that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has instituted an investigation, ITC Inv. No. 337-TA-1511, into Samsung and its customers, Google, Supermicro, Nvidia and Broadcom (collectively, "Respondents") pursuant to Netlist's complaint filed on June 16, 2026. The ITC will determine over the course of the investigation whether Samsung memory products should be banned from importation into the United States for infringing two Netlist patents.

The ITC will investigate whether the Respondents infringe Netlist's U.S. Patent Nos. 12,646,537, and 12,650,937. These patents respectively read on Samsung's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products and Samsung's DDR5 RDIMMs and MRDIMMs. Netlist is seeking exclusion and cease and desist orders to stop importation of the infringing products into the United States by each of the Respondents.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are committed to protecting our intellectual property and pleased with the ITC's decision to open this second investigation into the unauthorized use of Netlist patents by Samsung and its customers."

In Netlist's first ITC complaint filed on September 30, 2025, the ITC is investigating whether Samsung, Google and Supermicro infringe six Netlist patents: U.S. Patent Nos. 12,737,366, 10,025,731, 10,268,608, 10,217,523, 9,824,035, and 12,308,087. Each of these patents reads on one or more of the following products: DDR5 memory modules, e.g., DDR5 RDIMM, UDIMM, SODIMM, and MRDIMM, and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). The ITC's evidentiary hearing in this case is currently scheduled to start in November 2026.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's positioning to capitalize on next generation memory products, and evaluations and judgements regarding Netlist's products and intellectual property portfolio. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. They reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, risks: Netlist may not be able to collect the substantial amount in damages previously awarded to it in its litigations (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damages awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio, which efforts may not be successful; that other patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, may not be successful or resolve favorably for Netlist, particularly given the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; associated with Netlist's product sales, including whether and how long the current market and demand for products sold by Netlist will persist or persist as expected and whether Netlist may successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; whether Netlist will continue to acquire components or products for resale on favorable terms; associated with the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry, general economic, political and market conditions, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international trade and tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 27, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Investors / Media

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

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(212) 739‑6729

SOURCE Netlist, Inc.