Netrio CEO Mark Clayman Named to Channel Insider's 2026 AI Leaders in the Channel List

Annual list recognizes executives driving AI innovation and impact across the IT channel

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, today announced that Netrio CEO Mark Clayman has been named to Channel Insider's 2026 AI Leaders in the Channel List. The annual list recognizes executives driving real innovation and impact through artificial intelligence across the IT channel.

"AI isn't just a line item that MSPs can add to their services menu, it is fundamentally changing how the industry delivers value to customers," said Clayman. "NetrioNow – our human-led, AI-powered service delivery platform – empowers customers and partners to simplify IT operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and make smarter decisions, while our AI advisory and transformation practice helps customers with AI evaluation, strategy, governance, deployment and adoption. Being named to this year's AI Leaders list reflects our AI-forward approach. I'm honored by the recognition, but it really speaks to the talent and forward-thinking culture of the Netrio team."

Netrio recently commissioned Censuswide to survey 401 mid-market enterprises on AI readiness, and the results showed that AI has already moved well beyond experimentation in the mid-market. In total, 82% of respondents said AI is already in production somewhere in their organization or in widespread use, yet only 26% said AI is scaled and governed enterprise-wide, highlighting a gap between AI adoption and operational maturity.

Channel Insider created the list to spotlight channel-focused leaders from MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, GSIs, and vendors who are delivering measurable AI-driven outcomes in cybersecurity, automation, customer support and operations.

"AI is changing how the channel delivers value, and these leaders are at the forefront of what will come next," said Victoria Durgin, managing editor at Channel Insider. "We congratulate each honoree for pushing innovation and helping partners stay competitive in an evolving market."

To read the full 2026 AI Leaders in the Channel list, visit https://www.channelinsider.com/ai-50/.

Other Recent Accolades

Earlier this month, Netrio was named to the esteemed CRN Solution Provider 500 list, which ranks the top solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

Also in July, Netrio was ranked in the top 10% of 2026 MSP 501, the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of global managed service providers.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 500 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

SOURCE Netrio