Netrio Ranked in Top 10% of 2026 MSP 501 - Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual list identifies Netrio as the best of the best in the managed service provider industry

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrio, a global managed service provider (MSP) helping mid-market enterprises modernize and secure their IT environments, today announced it has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers, ranking No. 45 on the 2026 MSP 501 – the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, Netrio has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.

For the past 19 years, the MSP 501 has stood apart from simple revenue rankings by demanding a comprehensive analysis of financial performance, operational efficiency and business health – making it the gold standard for identifying the world's best-run managed service providers. Unlike traditional lists that reward size alone, the MSP 501 recognizes organizations that demonstrate sustainable growth, recurring revenue strength, profit optimization and the strategic discipline that defines true industry leadership.

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content, channel events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry; they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology developed in collaboration with industry-leading experts, the MSP Summit Board and past MSP 501 winners. The ranking rewards MSPs with long-term financial health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"Ranking in the top 10% of the world's best MSPs list reflects our team's hard work and the trust that we've built with our customers and partners," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Netrio. "Mid-market organizations face complex technology challenges, especially around AI, and Netrio is committed to using leading technology while also leveraging our deep industry expertise and global reach to help them solve those challenges and be as successful as possible."

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Winners will be recognized on the MSP Summit website (themspsummit.com) and honored during the MSP 501 Awards Gala at MSP Summit, Sept. 28-30, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.

In addition to this recent accolade, Netrio was also named to the prestigious CRN Solution Provider 500 list, which ranks the top solution providers, VARs, systems integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants in North America by revenue.

Background

The 2026 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by The MSP Summit content team. Data was collected online from February to May 2026. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Netrio

Netrio is a full-service IT managed service provider (MSP) changing the way small- to mid-market enterprises think about technology's role in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth. We provide our customers with the skills, experience, tools, infrastructure and best practices to cost-effectively modernize their operations, capitalize on opportunity and thrive in today's digital marketplace, while reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies from their technology investments.

Our end-to-end portfolio of services includes managed IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud, connectivity and voice, and custom application development. With offices in Minnesota, New York, Texas, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Pune, India, Netrio supports more than 1,000 customers and maintains 500 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.netrio.com.

About Channel Partners, MSP Summit and the MSP 501

Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.

The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing managed service providers; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

For nearly 30 years, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit have served as trusted resources for the global channel community, helping technology businesses connect, grow, and succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Learn more at channelpartnersconference.com and themspsummit.com.

SOURCE Netrio