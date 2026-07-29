NetSTAR to Showcase OEM Web Intelligence Solutions at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas

Meet with NetSTAR to explore URL categorization, web filtering, threat intelligence, application identification, and OEM web intelligence solutions during Black Hat USA 2026.

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR Global Inc. (NetSTAR), the global leader in OEM URL categorization, web categorization, IP reputation, and threat intelligence solutions, today announced its participation in Black Hat USA 2026, where the company will host private meetings with cybersecurity and technology vendors interested in integrating industry-leading web intelligence into their products.

Throughout Black Hat USA 2026, NetSTAR will host private meetings to demonstrate how cybersecurity and networking vendors can rapidly integrate advanced web intelligence into their products using NetSTAR's OEM APIs, SDKs, cloud services, and embedded databases.

As organizations continue to strengthen web security, secure internet access, and AI-driven threat detection, software vendors increasingly require accurate, real-time intelligence to classify websites, identify web applications, detect malicious destinations, and enforce acceptable use policies. NetSTAR provides these capabilities through highly scalable APIs, SDKs, cloud services, and embedded databases designed specifically for OEM integration.

NetSTAR's portfolio enables technology vendors to accelerate development while improving web security, internet visibility, and policy enforcement across enterprise, service provider, and consumer security products.

Visitors meeting with NetSTAR during Black Hat USA 2026 will have the opportunity to learn about:

URL Categorization & Web Filtering

NetSTAR's inCompass® platform provides real-time URL categorization, domain categorization, IP intelligence, reputation scoring, age ratings, and security classification for billions of internet destinations. Available as an SDK, cloud API, or hybrid deployment, inCompass enables OEM partners to build enterprise-grade web filtering, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), DNS filtering, firewall, parental control, and network security solutions.

SaaS Application Identification

WebApp Compass™ delivers comprehensive web application intelligence that enables products to identify, classify, and control thousands of SaaS applications and cloud services. Security vendors use WebApp Compass to power application visibility, Shadow IT discovery, CASB, Zero Trust, and application-aware security policies.

Threat Intelligence

inSITE™ provides continuously updated threat intelligence covering malware, phishing, botnets, command-and-control infrastructure, spyware, malicious domains, and other high-risk internet destinations. The intelligence is optimized for OEM integration into firewalls, endpoint protection platforms, secure browsers, email security, DNS security, and network detection solutions.

IP Intelligence

ip/Compass™ delivers IP address classification and metadata that helps vendors improve policy enforcement, encrypted traffic analysis, and IP-based security decisions when domain-level visibility is limited.

Purpose-Built for OEM Software Vendors

Unlike end-user security products, NetSTAR focuses exclusively on helping technology vendors integrate web intelligence directly into their own products.

Today, NetSTAR powers hundreds of OEM technology partnerships worldwide, helping software vendors accelerate time-to-market while delivering high-performance URL categorization, IP reputation, application intelligence, and threat intelligence to billions of protected endpoints.

Meet with NetSTAR at Black Hat USA 2026

Companies interested in enhancing their products with URL categorization, web filtering, application identification, IP intelligence, or OEM threat intelligence are encouraged to schedule a private meeting with the NetSTAR team during Black Hat USA 2026.

Meetings will focus on helping technology vendors accelerate product development while enhancing web security, application visibility, and threat detection through NetSTAR's OEM intelligence platform.

About NetSTAR

NetSTAR is the global leader in OEM web intelligence solutions for cybersecurity and networking vendors worldwide. The company's technologies include URL categorization, domain intelligence, IP intelligence, web application identification, threat intelligence, reputation scoring, and content classification delivered through SDKs, APIs, cloud services, and hybrid deployments. NetSTAR's intelligence powers web filtering, Secure Web Gateways (SWG), DNS security, firewalls, SASE, CASB, endpoint security, parental controls, and enterprise networking solutions used by billions of endpoints around the world.

Through inCompass®, WebApp Compass™, inSITE™, and ip/Compass™, NetSTAR enables technology vendors to rapidly integrate accurate, scalable, and continuously updated web intelligence into their products while reducing development time and operational complexity.

For more information, visit https://netstar.ai/.

Media Contact:

Thomas Ashby

650-600-3850

[email protected]

SOURCE NetSTAR Global Inc.