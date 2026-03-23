NetSTAR Global Inc. Announces Plans for NetSTAR Scout™, a Free Browser Extension for Real-Time Web Risk Intelligence

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR Global Inc., the global leader in OEM web categorization, IP reputation, and threat intelligence solutions, today announced its intent to release NetSTAR Scout™, a free browser extension designed to help users identify threats, potentially risky websites, and to make safer browsing decisions in real time.

NetSTAR Scout™ will provide users with clear, actionable insight into the safety and reputation of websites through a simple, easy-to-understand interface. By analyzing domains using multiple security and reputation signals, the extension will generate a safety score along with clear indicators that help users understand potential risks.

Unlike traditional blacklist-based tools, NetSTAR Scout™ is built on NetSTAR's industry-proven intelligence platform, delivering clearer insight into whether a site is safe or risky. The extension leverages NetSTAR's global threat intelligence to help users understand potential risk before engaging with a website.

"Cyber threats continue to grow in both scale and sophistication, and users are increasingly asked to make trust decisions in real time," said Daniel Ashby, COO of NetSTAR Global Inc. "With NetSTAR Scout™, we are bringing the same intelligence trusted by service providers, enterprises, and OEM partners directly to the browser—empowering users with visibility and confidence behind every click."

NetSTAR Scout™ is designed to operate seamlessly within the browser, automatically evaluating websites as users navigate, while also enabling manual "check before you click" lookups. For higher-risk websites, the extension can present clear warnings and guidance, helping users avoid phishing sites, malware distribution points, and other suspicious destinations.

The planned release of NetSTAR Scout™ reflects NetSTAR's continued focus on expanding access to actionable cybersecurity intelligence at the edge—where users interact directly with web content. By translating complex security telemetry into a simple, explainable score, NetSTAR Scout™ aims to bridge the gap between advanced threat intelligence and everyday user decision-making.

"NetSTAR has always been focused on understanding and classifying the internet at scale," Ashby added. "With NetSTAR Scout™, we are extending that intelligence directly to individuals—helping people better understand what they're interacting with online and make smarter decisions in the moment."

NetSTAR Global will be meeting with OEM partners and prospective partners at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco to discuss its broader portfolio of web categorization and threat intelligence solutions, as well as future innovations, including NetSTAR Scout™.

Additional details regarding availability and supported browsers will be announced at a later date.

About NetSTAR

Since 2001, NetSTAR has been the global leader in OEM internet categorization and threat intelligence solutions. NetSTAR provides URL categorization, IP categorization, web application intelligence, phishing and malware threat feeds, and reputation scoring to more than 275 OEM partners worldwide. NetSTAR technologies power web filtering, DNS filtering, firewall security, CASB, endpoint protection, and secure web gateway solutions across the globe.

For more information, visit https://netstar.ai

Media Contact:

Thomas Ashby

(650) 600-3850

[email protected]

SOURCE NetSTAR Global Inc.