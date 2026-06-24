NETSTREIT Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Jun 24, 2026, 17:44 ET

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) will replace ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE: PRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 29. The Doctors Company is acquiring ProAssurance in a cash deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 29, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NETSTREIT

NTST

Real Estate

June 29, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

ProAssurance

PRA

Financials

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