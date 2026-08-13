Network Solutions Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Internet/New Media Company of the Year

Recognized for transformation and growth benefiting entrepreneurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Solutions, a leading provider of web presence solutions, announced today that it has been named a Gold Stevie Award winner in the Internet/New Media Company of the Year category in The 2026 International Business Awards® (IBA), presented by the Stevie Awards.

The IBAs are conducted annually by the Stevie Awards and are considered among the world's premier business awards programs. This year's competition drew thousands of nominations from organizations around the globe, evaluated by an international panel of judges. Gold Stevie Award winners are the highest-scoring qualifying entries in their category.

The winning entry highlighted Network Solutions' transformation since 2024 from a traditional domain registrar into an AI-powered digital presence platform. It detailed the launch of a modern customer portal and a growing portfolio of AI-powered tools that help entrepreneurs establish their identity, build their online presence and grow their businesses. The entry also demonstrated measurable customer adoption, including stronger checkout progression through the company's AI Domain Generator compared with traditional domain search.

"This recognition is really about the entrepreneurs we serve. Every day, business owners are using Network Solutions to turn an idea into a credible online presence faster and more easily than ever before. That is what AI makes possible when it is built around the customer rather than around technology alone. Network Solutions has earned the trust of entrepreneurs for more than four decades, and this award is meaningful validation that we're delivering on that trust in a new way," said Sachin Puri, CEO, Network Solutions Group.

As a Gold Stevie winner, Network Solutions is eligible for the additional People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite Companies. Beginning Aug. 13 and running through Sept. 11, 2026, the public can vote for their favorite Stevie-winning companies.

To vote, visit https://iba.stevieawards.com/awards/peopleschoicevoting/.

About Network Solutions

Network Solutions is the all-in-one provider for domains, websites, hosting, security and online marketing. Backed by top-rated customer support and industry-leading technology, Network Solutions empowers small businesses, entrepreneurs, IT professionals and more to grow their online presence. Founded in 1979, the brand leverages decades of expertise to deliver a seamless, innovative platform that meets customers' digital needs. Constant innovation fuels one mission: driving business success. Learn more at https://www.networksolutions.com/.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at https://newfold.com/.

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Nicole Cassis

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SOURCE Network Solutions