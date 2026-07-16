Network Solutions Brings Leading AI Tools Together for Small Businesses With New All-in-One Subscription

AI All-Access Pack brings ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok into one dashboard, giving small businesses simpler, more affordable access to leading AI tools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Solutions, the world's first domain registrar millions of small businesses trust to name, build, protect and grow online, has launched AI All-Access Pack, a new subscription that gives small businesses one affordable way to access four of the same leading AI models used by many of the world's largest companies: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok, through a single dashboard.

AI is quickly becoming one of the most valuable tools available to any business, but subscribing to multiple leading models separately can mean managing multiple subscriptions, logins and interfaces, often at significant cost. Network Solutions launched AI All-Access Pack to close that gap, giving small businesses access to the same caliber of AI technology as larger competitors, without the added cost or complexity of doing it alone.

From a single dashboard, users can switch between models instantly, compare responses side by side, and choose the best output for any given task. Users can choose one model for fast drafting, and others for data analysis, image generation, and research.

Designed for first-time AI users and experienced teams alike, AI All-Access Pack consolidates billing, reduces administrative overhead, simplifies procurement and improves workflow efficiency, so small teams can spend less time managing tools and more time using them.

From creating email campaigns to generating blog content to creating customized AI agents that retain context across tasks, the AI All-Access Pack helps users save time and get better results from their AI tools.

Beyond model access, the AI All-Access Pack also features helpful built-in tools including a research agent that generates cited reports, a presentation builder, an article writer and simple team and client management, all from one dashboard.

Privacy and enterprise controls

For businesses handling sensitive information, Network Solutions also offers AI All-Access pack Privacy+, a security-focused tier designed to protect confidential data.

Privacy+ includes:

Prompt sanitization to mask sensitive information before it reaches the AI model

End-to-end encryption

Privately hosted LLM access

Incognito Mode for highly sensitive conversations

Privacy+ ensures that business data is not being used to train underlying AI models and remains protected throughout use.

"Right now, AI is giving large companies a new competitive advantage, and one of the most powerful things about AI is its ability to level that playing field," said Sachin Puri, CEO of Network Solutions Group. "Technology that once required significant resources, specialized teams and large budgets is increasingly accessible to businesses of any size. But access alone isn't enough. Small businesses need these tools to be simple, affordable and useful, and that's where Network Solutions comes in."

"Customers already come to us to name, build, protect and grow their businesses. AI All-Access Pack is a natural extension of that relationship—bringing leading AI tools together in one place and helping small businesses spend less time managing technology and more time serving customers and growing their business."

AI All-Access Pack is priced at $20 per user per month, with the optional Privacy+ plan at $25 per user per month. (Typical combined subscriptions across leading AI platforms exceed $80 per user per month).

AI All-Access Pack is available immediately as a standalone subscription. No existing Network Solutions services are required. Full plan details and pricing are available at networksolutions.com/ai-bundle.

About Network Solutions

Network Solutions is the all-in-one provider for domains, websites, hosting, security and online marketing. Backed by top-rated customer support and industry-leading technology, Network Solutions empowers small businesses, entrepreneurs, IT professionals and more to grow their online presence. Founded in 1979, the brand leverages decades of expertise to deliver a seamless, innovative platform that meets customers' digital needs. Constant innovation fuels one mission: driving business success. Learn more at https://www.networksolutions.com/.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com, Yoast, YITH and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at https://newfold.com/.

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SOURCE Network Solutions