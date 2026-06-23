Netwrix Unveils New AI Governance Capabilities for Hybrid Microsoft Environments

Netwrix 1Secure™ SaaS platform now offers Agentic AI to secure data, identities and Copilot rollouts – providing insights within an hour

FRISCO, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader in identity and data solutions, today announced new innovations within its 1Secure™ SaaS platform to accelerate securing and governing data, identities, and AI across hybrid Microsoft environments. 1Secure helps organizations address their most urgent security priority first, with a clear path to expand coverage over time.

"Organizations where AI expanded the identity footprint saw four times the breach rate of those where it didn't — 43% versus 11%," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "The problem is speed. AI adds identities and accesses data at a much faster pace than human reviews can keep up, and attackers move in seconds. Netwrix 1Secure uses AI to help IT and security teams monitor changes across their environments, identify and fix issues faster, and prove compliance to auditors."

AI tools like Microsoft Copilot inherit whatever access already exists, and that access is rarely fully audited. Organizations don't know where sensitive data lives, which identities are overprivileged, or where they're most exposed, and those gaps often aren't discovered until AI surfaces them, or an attacker does.

"AI is creating real urgency around identity and data exposure that many of our customers didn't realize they had," said Rory Cooksey, VP of Brand & Business Development at WheelHouse IT, a managed services provider and Netwrix partner serving midsize organizations. "They need answers quickly and a path to reduce risk without taking on another complex project. With 1Secure, we can continuously manage who and what has access to sensitive data, monitor changes over time, and deliver that as a repeatable service, not a one-time engagement."

This latest version of 1Secure extends recent innovations like Copilot activity monitoring and risk assessments with additional capabilities focused on visibility and speed:

Netwrix Neo™ – a conversational AI assistant that gives security teams alerts in a plain-language briefing, so they know what happened and where to focus first.

– a conversational AI assistant that gives security teams alerts in a plain-language briefing, so they know what happened and where to focus first. Sensitive Data Posture dashboard – a centralized visual overview of data risk across cloud and on-prem, including heatmaps, trend analysis, and behavioral insights in one place

– a centralized visual overview of data risk across cloud and on-prem, including heatmaps, trend analysis, and behavioral insights in one place 200+ PingCastle-powered checks – across Active Directory and data sources that surface exposure gaps and close them faster with AI-powered guidance

– across Active Directory and data sources that surface exposure gaps and close them faster with AI-powered guidance Group Policy (GPO) auditing – insights to detect risky configuration changes before they weaken security posture

– insights to detect risky configuration changes before they weaken security posture Windows Server activity reporting – near real-time alerts and activity records for system changes, services, DNS, DHCP, and more

Netwrix 1Secure now offers visibility, continuous monitoring, and control across hybrid Microsoft environments, extending native offerings with identity risk assessment and data classification visibility. Supported environments include:

Identity systems: Active Directory and Entra ID

Data sources: SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, Windows File Servers and SQL Server

Netwrix 1Secure deploys and delivers an initial risk assessment within an hour. Pricing starts at $22 per identity per year.

Netwrix 1Secure is available now. Organizations can start a free trial or request a demo at https://netwrix.com/en/lp/1secure.

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure™ SaaS platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.netwrix.com.

Media contacts

Natalie Reina

Director of Public Relations, Netwrix

[email protected]

Dzmitry Varennikau

Senior PR Manager (US & EMEA), Netwrix

[email protected]

© 2026 Netwrix Corporation. All rights reserved. This page expresses the results of research conducted by Netwrix and the information herein is subject to change. The Netwrix name, logo, products, service names, slogans and all Netwrix trademarks are the property of Netwrix Corporation or its affiliates. The other names and identifying marks are trademarks of and owned by each represented company and/or its affiliates. Such companies are not sponsors of this press release or otherwise affiliated with Netwrix.

SOURCE Netwrix