Netwrix Expands Microsoft Collaboration to Support Growth and Scale of its 1Secure™ Data and Identity Security Platform

Adoption of Microsoft Azure Infrastructure as a core platform supports long-term growth and aligns with evolving cloud and security requirements.

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a recognized leader in identity and data security, today announced it is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft by adopting Microsoft Azure as a core cloud platform to support the company's continued growth and scale.

Netwrix will use Azure to enhance the scalability, performance, and security of its 1Secure™ platform, helping organizations improve visibility into sensitive data and manage access across hybrid and cloud environments.

This collaboration reflects a deeper alignment between Netwrix and Microsoft, with Azure supporting key areas of the company's operations, including platform delivery, data processing, and security services as Netwrix continues to expand its global footprint.

"The identity and data security problem is getting harder faster than most organizations can keep up with," said Grady Summers, CEO of Netwrix. "We've built Netwrix to give security teams the visibility and control they actually need — not just for cloud workloads, but across the hybrid complexity most enterprises live in. Azure lets us scale that without compromise."

Netwrix will leverage Azure to support core capabilities including data discovery, identity governance, and risk visibility. This enables organizations to more effectively identify sensitive data, understand access risk, and take action to reduce exposure across increasingly distributed environments. This approach also supports organizations looking to align their security investments with existing Microsoft Azure commitments.

"Organizations require a secure and scalable cloud platform to support their data and identity security needs," said Alistair Speirs, General Manager of Azure Global Infrastructure at Microsoft. "By building its 1Secure platform on Microsoft Azure, Netwrix helps customers improve visibility and control over access to sensitive data in complex environments, and protect against an expanding array of identity risks."

As organizations continue to adopt cloud and AI technologies, Netwrix helps organizations of all sizes protect data, secure identities, and safeguard AI with flexible deployment options that span hybrid environments.

About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1Secure™ SaaS platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.netwrix.com.

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SOURCE Netwrix