Neumora Therapeutics Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics reported data from its Phase 3 KOASTAL Program; the stock fell nearly 50%.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NMRA) shareholders lost significant value today after the company disclosed that navacaprant failed both Phase 3 KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 trials in major depressive disorder and announced an immediate ~35% workforce reduction. Investors who lost money on NMRA are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During its Q4 2025 earnings call on March 30, 2026, COO Aurora indicated the company was "pleased with the significant progress [they] have made with the navacaprant KOASTAL program" and discussed plans on next steps only following a successful readout, making no mention of workforce reduction announced upon the trial failures.

Separately, on January 5, 2026, Neumora's President Pinto positively discussed the company's decision to increase the size of the patient population by 25% because they were "getting a higher quality" and "more optimized patient population" in the KOASTAL-2 and KOASTAL-3 studies.

Shareholders who purchased NMRA and suffered losses may click here to discuss their legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the NMRA Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the NMRA investigation?A: Investors who purchased NMRA stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Neumora Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding its financial condition, asset values, and the status of its navacaprant clinical program. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do NMRA investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky?A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my NMRA shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought NMRA and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP