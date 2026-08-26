Neura Defense Systems Becomes Volantyx Aerospace

New name reflects a common distributed edge-intelligence architecture. The company's defense division continues to target the RF-silent swarm-drone gap amid accelerating federal counter-UAS investment.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neura Defense Systems, Inc. today announced that it has changed its corporate name to Volantyx Aerospace, Inc., reflecting the company's evolution from a single-product defense developer into a broader aerospace technology platform built around a common edge-intelligence architecture. Neura Defense Systems continues as the company's defense division and current operating business.

Neurex

The change is a renaming of the same Delaware corporation and does not alter the company's ownership, obligations or existing agreements. The new identity is intended to reflect a platform that can support multiple airspace-security applications while preserving the Neura Defense Systems name for the company's counter-UAS and national-security work.

"The new name describes what we actually built," said Sam Talari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We started by solving one hard problem — detecting swarm-drones that do not broadcast a usable radio signal. What came out of that work was an intelligence layer that fuses evidence from multiple sensors, makes decisions at the edge without depending on the cloud, and preserves a record of what the system saw. That architecture can serve more than one threat class and more than one market."

A Growing Gap in Airspace Defense

The company's commercial and government focus remains counter-UAS detection and decision support.

Many deployed counter-drone systems depend substantially on radio-frequency sensing and electronic warfare. Autonomous, pre-programmed and fiber-guided aircraft can operate without a persistent radio command link. Against those aircraft, RF detection, jamming and GPS spoofing are less effective or ineffective, and hybrid variants that fall back to a radio link only if the control cable breaks complicate the picture further.

The regulatory and funding environment has moved in parallel. Executive Order 14305, "Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty," directed expanded federal action on counter-UAS in June 2025. The SAFER SKIES Act, enacted as part of the FY2026 National Defense Authorization Act, extended federal counter-UAS authority and created new authority for state, local and tribal agencies, implemented through an interim final rule at 6 CFR Part 124 in July 2026. The Department of Homeland Security has established a counter-drone contract vehicle valued at up to $1.5 billion. The company believes the combination of rapidly changing threat behavior such as swarm-drones, expanded government authority and increased funding is creating a near-term market for layered detection and decision systems that do not depend on a single sensing modality.

"An RF sensor cannot detect a signal that is not there, and a jammer cannot sever a control link that does not exist," Talari said. "We start from the aircraft's physical signature instead — radar return, sound, heat, visual — and combine those into one track and one decision picture for the operator. No single sensor carries the answer, and the system is built on the assumption that any one of them can be degraded or absent."

The platform

Neura Defense Systems is developing a distributed edge-AI platform that fuses acoustic, radar, radiofrequency, electro-optical and infrared evidence, forms and maintains tracks, classifies aircraft and provides decision support and cueing with a human on the loop.

The architecture is designed to run on NVIDIA Jetson Orin-class edge compute without cloud connectivity. In the company's own bench environment, the detection-to-classification path has been measured at under 500 milliseconds. Every track is written to a hash-chained, cryptographically signed record intended to preserve what the system observed, when it observed it, and the evidence supporting the resulting assessment — a record designed to remain verifiable after an incident.

The product line comprises Neurex, the distributed autonomous intelligence platform; Neura Station, the deployed sensing and compute unit for fixed or vehicle-mounted use; Neura Canopy, which networks multiple stations into a single air picture; and the portable Neura Sentry, Scout and Patrol units. Neurex is also intended to be licensed independently onto third-party hardware, allowing a customer to use sensors already installed rather than replacing an estate.

The platform provides detection, classification, tracking, decision support and cueing. Where a customer requires a defeat capability, the system is designed to cue a customer- or partner-provided countermeasure. Volantyx Aerospace does not currently manufacture or supply effectors but will do so in early 2027.

Development Status and Intellectual Property

Core capabilities have been evaluated in the company's-controlled test and demonstration environment. Hardware integration and field evaluation are under way. The company is development-stage and does not claim a fielded deployment, a contract award or operational performance.

The company has filed 13 United States provisional patent applications in areas including multi-modal sensor fusion, distributed networking, detection of non-emitting aircraft and cognitive command, with further invention disclosures in preparation. A provisional application establishes a priority date.

A Broader Platform Under Volantyx Aerospace

The corporate rebrand also provides room for additional applications of the company's underlying evidential-fusion and distributed-intelligence architecture. Neura Orbital is an early-stage effort exploring orbital conjunction assessment, with the aim of helping satellite operators distinguish genuine collision risk from false alerts and reduce unnecessary avoidance maneuvers. Neura Orbital is in development and is not commercially available.

Neura Compute is the company's federated-learning and distributed-trust layer, designed to allow deployments to improve model performance across an installed base without requiring raw customer data to leave the customer's site. The technology is used internally within the Neura platform; a separate enterprise offering is in development. Neura Compute can be accessed at https://neuracomputes.com/.

Demonstrations

Qualified government, defense, critical-infrastructure and commercial-security organizations may request a demonstration of the platform at demo.volantyx.com or https://volantyx.com/.

About Volantyx Aerospace

Volantyx Aerospace, Inc. (formerly Neura Defense Systems, Inc.) is a development-stage aerospace technology company headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida. Through its Neura Defense Systems division, the company develops distributed edge-AI detection and decision technology for airspace security using multi-sensor fusion and distributed networking to help protect military installations, commercial airspace and critical infrastructure. The company's technology is patent-pending.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's technology, development plans and market opportunity. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Capabilities described reflect design objectives and performance observed in the company's own test and demonstration environment. No fielded deployment, contract award or operational performance is claimed. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Media contact

Media Relations

Volantyx, Inc.

[email protected] • 888.330.2661

200 Central Avenue, 4th Floor, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701

volantyx.com

SOURCE Neura Defense Systems