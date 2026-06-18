NeuralTrust raises $20M to secure the growing swarm of AI agents in the enterprise

Funding accelerates NeuralTrust's platform for identifying, securing, and scaling the AI agents running across the enterprise.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuralTrust, the platform to secure AI agents, today announced a $20 million seed round, the largest cybersecurity seed financing raised by an EU company to date. The round will fund engineering, deepening the integration across NeuralTrust's products, and expansion across the European market, as enterprises move autonomous AI systems into production.

NeuralTrust Founders: Víctor García (CTO), Joan Vendrell (CEO) and Alejandro Domingo (COO)

The round was led by Alstin Capital, with participation from VentureFriends, Seaya, Kibo Ventures, Banc Sabadell, EA Ventures Plug and Play Fund, and Finaves, the venture capital fund of IESE Business School. NeuralTrust is also backed by public funding from the European Innovation Council and Spain's State Research Agency (AEI).

The investment arrives as AI agents move from experimentation to core enterprise infrastructure, with governance failing to keep pace. Gartner predicts that by 2027, 40% of enterprises will demote or decommission autonomous AI agents due to governance gaps identified only after production incidents occur. The risk scales fast: Fortune 500 companies are projected to operate more than 150,000 agents each by 2028, yet only 13% of firms feel prepared to manage them.

Enterprise AI agents don't run in one place. They span platforms and endpoints, creating security fragmentation that grows harder to manage with every new deployment. NeuralTrust delivers the enforcement layer that spans all of them.

Three products make this work. TrustGate, an agent gateway that brokers every LLM, MCP, and tool call, becoming the single enforcement point through which all agent traffic flows. TrustGuard, a runtime security engine, which detects and stops threats across every platform and endpoint where agents operate, regardless of how they were built or deployed. And TrustLens, a posture management layer, to identify every agent in the enterprise and tracks how it behaves inside and outside the security perimeter.

NeuralTrust's customers include AirEuropa, Abanca, Iberia, and Banc Sabadell, alongside other global banks, airlines, energy companies, and government agencies. 92% report annual revenues above $1B, with 80% based in Europe and 20% international.

Independent analysts recognize NeuralTrust as a category leader across the emerging AI security landscape. Gartner has named the company a Representative Vendor in two Market Guides, KuppingerCole a Leader in its 2025 Leadership Compass for Generative AI Defense, and MarketsandMarkets a Leader in its 2026 Agentic AI Security Quadrant.

"AI agents are now part of enterprise operations, but the controls protecting them are still catching up," said Joan Vendrell, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralTrust. "This round allows us to keep building the infrastructure layer that makes AI adoption measurable, governable, and safe."

About NeuralTrust

NeuralTrust is the leading platform for securing and scaling AI Agents. Recognized by Gartner, NeuralTrust helps enterprises identify, secure, and govern all the AI agents running in the enterprise. Learn more at neuraltrust.ai.

SOURCE NeuralTrust